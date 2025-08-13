Skagit County bat test positive for rabies

This is the first bat found in Skagit County to test positive for rabies this year and the fourth in Washington State in 2025. The last positive case of rabies in a bat in Skagit County was in 2023.

Recently, a person found a bat in their small child’s room. The parents were unsure if the child or any of their animals had any exposure to the bat, but correctly alerted Skagit County Public Health. The bat was submitted to the Washington State Public Health Laboratory for testing and was confirmed positive on August 12, 2025. Due to risk of exposure, the family was directed to their health provider to receive appropriate care.

Rabies is a fatal disease in both people and animals, but it can be prevented with prompt, appropriate medical care and treatment before any symptoms develop.

In Washington, bats are the only known mammal to carry rabies. Bats that are infected with rabies can spread the infection to other mammals, including humans, who have bare skin contact with bats or bat saliva. Any person or animal that touches or has contact with a bat or its saliva could be at risk of getting rabies, which is almost always fatal once symptoms begin. However, rabies is preventable if treatment is provided before symptoms appear. Contact includes touching a bat, being bitten, scratched, or any other bare skin contact with a bat or its saliva.

To protect yourself and your family from rabies, it’s important to avoid touching bats. If you or a loved one may have had direct contact with a bat, call your medical provider immediately and report the exposure to Skagit County Public Health at (360) 416-1500.

Pets and livestock are at-risk for getting rabies from bats, too. Make sure to keep your dogs, cats, ferrets, cattle, and horses up to date on their rabies vaccination. If you think your pet or livestock was exposed to a bat, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Most bats don’t have rabies. Bats flying overhead and bats that have not had direct contact with humans or animals do not pose a risk for transmitting rabies. In fact, bats are beneficial to people and the environment in many ways. They are effective predators of night-flying insects (including mosquitoes), and act as pollinators of plants and trees. Just don’t forget, they can also be carriers of a very rare, but serious disease.