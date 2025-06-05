Hiking: Following Raven

Maribeth Crandell Jun. 5 2025 5 minutes read

Huge purple pom poms populate my yard this time of year. Red, pink and white rhodies, planted 40 years ago, have grown as high as my house. They demand attention. They remind me that we also have native rhododendrons on central Whidbey. I decided to go and have a look.

It was a bright morning when I stepped off the bus at Jacobs Road and walked the bike path to Rhododendron County Park. I was greeted by the delicate pink faces of native rhododendrons. There are hundreds of native varieties in southeast Asia, only 30 in North America, and only 5 in the Pacific Northwest. Our coastal rhododendrons appreciate living in the rain shadow behind the Olympic Mountains. They are Washington’s state flower and grow tall in the shade of our state tree, the Western Hemlock.

The hedge of salal that rose to meet them were also in bloom, each blossom, a row of tiny bell-shaped flowers. The subtle blossoms of gymnacarpa, a small wild rose, was also in bloom. As I entered the park and left the highway noise and the barking dogs at WAIF behind, I settled into the woodland quiet.

A few tents were erected in the campground. Walking passed them I arrived at the green gate of the Rhodie Road which provides easy access through the woods. I walked around the gate and admired the tall, leggy rhodies and their pretty pink blossoms, backed by the dark second growth forest around them. Shafts of sunlight pierced the canopy and shone on the flowers.

I don’t know what it was that made me look up. It wasn’t a sound, or a movement, but when I did, I took a step back. An owl sat still on a branch in the distance. With binoculars I got a better look. It was a Barred Owl looking the other way. I watched it, as it turned it’s head and watched me, too. I returned to the campground loop just as a man rode by on a bike. This is a safe shortcut for bikes to go from Patmore Road to the bike path into Coupeville. I took a “shortcut” trail that I thought might lead me closer to the owl, but I lost sight of the bird. So I kept walking and wondering where this “shortcut” would lead.

Ravens called from the treetops and then flew on. I stayed on the trail watching for roots on this narrow path. The raven dropped off a branch and floated up to the next staying just ahead. I wondered if it was escorting me, or trying to chase the owl away, or just letting everyone in the forest know I was there. I began to hear the song of a Pacific Wren, so many notes, so dainty and sweet. The raven led me to the wren which reminded me of part of a poem, Lost by David Wagoner.

No two trees are alike to raven

No two branches are alike to wren.

I came upon the Grandpa Legacy Trail and turned south. This trail connects with the Walking Ebey Trail, which follows hedge rows and fence lines for miles until it reaches the Admiralty Inlet Preserve trails, which connects to Camp Casey, which connects to Fort Casey and Keystone State Park. But today, when I arrived at the Rhodie Road, I turned north to complete my loop.

​

I checked my watch and sat down to have some tea before it was time to catch the bus. The ravens called overhead making sounds like winding a clock, then gulping water. Their calls added richness to my woodland walk, the curious calls, the salal growing on the cedar, the owl watching, the thickly grooved bark of the old Douglas fir, the intricate song of the Pacific wren, and delicate blossoms of the rhododendrons. Shafts of sunlight pierced the canopy spotlighting the pretty pink flowers.

For a Transit Trekker presentation go to the Coupeville library 3:30-5:00, Thursday, June 5. Get tips on planning your car-free adventures while exploring the region. For details click here.

Directions

Directions: From Highway 20 in Coupeville, go east 1.8 miles and turn south onto Park Road next to the WAIF animal shelter.

By Bus and Bike: From Coupeville, bike or hike the Rhododendron Bike Path east 1.8 miles to Park Road and turn south. Or take fare free Island Transit Route 1 to Jacobs Road and walk the bike path east .3 miles to Park Road. Two bikes fit on a bus bike rack. For the latest bus schedule click here.

Trail Conditions: The campground loop (gravel) and Rhodie Road (paved) are accessible for wheels. The other trails are more narrow with many roots. The park is level throughout. Porta Potties are available in the campground. There are restrooms, a picnic shelter, sports fields and a playground on the south side of the park accessible from Patmore Road.

