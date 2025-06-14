No Kings Protest Comes to Anacortes

Art Shotwell Jun. 14 2025 Jun. 14 2025 1 minute read

An unusually huge crowd filled the sidewalks of Commercial Ave from 10th Street to 15th Street as a No Kings protest hits Anacortes.

The protest here echoed protests against Trump policies in dozens of citys across the country on June 14, Flag Day, but also the 250th Anniversary of the US Army and President Donald Trump's birthday.

Today also marks the day Trump ordered a massive military parade in Washington, DC. And the protests followed major immigration raids across country. Trump reacted to violent demonstrations in Los Angeles by sending in the National Guard and Marine Corps troops.

Anacortes Police were low key here, with at least one officer who drove through the intersetion of 12th and Commercial, the heart of the protest. Demonstrators appeared orderly,allowing traffic to flow and obeying traffic signals.

But, this was the largest demonstration I've seen here in Anacortes.