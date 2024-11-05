More detailed Events Center proposal revealed

Art Shotwell Nov. 5 2024 Nov. 5 2024 3 minutes read

Architect Jeff McClure of Bellingham briefed a joint City/Port committee working on a proposed events center at a public meeting on Monday evening.

He said the project could cost in the range of $9 million to $10 million and have a capacity of 320 to 408 people for large events.

The center would be oriented towards the water and designed with a stage and dance floor and a warming kitchen for outside caterers. McClure's plan includes allowing part of the facility to be leased for a private business, like a coffee shop or an art gallery to keep the area active and vibrant during off-event times.

McClure told the committee by reducing the size of the facility by some 785 square feet costs could be trimmed by one million dollars, bringing the construction cost close to $9 million.

McClure's proposals have not yet been approved by the the joint committee, nor the Port and City.

Current discussions have indicated the city would fund the construction costs from the city's Lodging Tax and the Port would manage the facility. The current plan would be the facility operates without subsidy, so the Port wouldn't be on the hook for operating losses. But, the City might be able to fill losses with grants available to the city from other sources.

City Council Member Ryan Walters told the committee that the facility would b e available to non-profits organizations at affordable rates for up to some maximum number of events in the shoulder season.

He said, "The objective here is to provide the facility not to maximize economic development, but also for the artistic, cultural, and social needs of the Anacortes community."

The Port's new Executive Director Brett Greenwood told the committee that before the events center becomes a reality, other work needs to be done, including a realignment of R Avenue, creation of a new public park that would be adjacent to the events center, building out a parking lot and moving the Little Chicago small-business ventures from their current location at R Ave. and Eleventh St. Thst would cost the Port over $7 million.

The committee took public comments.

Mary LeFleur told the committee, "The Port and the City do not belong in the event business. It's not always a winning business and the people who are in it know that."

Meredith McIlmoyle, the Executive Director of the Anacortes Festival, said, "I believe that a city and the port are responsible for creating the vibrancy and of a community and supporting that vibrancy through great things to do and great places to be."