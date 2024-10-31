New Port of Anacortes proposal outlined by architect

Art Shotwell Oct. 31 2024 Oct. 31 2024 3 minutes read

Architect Jeff McClure says the new subarea master plan for the Port, “prioritizes accessing nature, considers the surrounding context, and is mindful of the community and tourists who will be part of determining this project’s success.”

McClure, whose firm RMC Architects was hired by the port, describes the plan the Daily Journal of Commerce.

McClure says, “RMC Architects was hired by the Port of Anacortes to create a subarea master plan that will energize currently underused property at Cap Sante Marina and strengthen and enliven the connection between the city’s historic downtown and waterfront through pedestrian and road improvements.”

The plan is centered around what is now a five-way intersection at 9th St., R Ave. and Market St.

The plan includes locations for a hotel on property where a temporary dog park is located, an event center closer to the water, and other development along the Marina between 9th St and the current Marina headquarters building.

The event center would face the marina and would be designed to handle up to 400 users. It could include a dance floor, stage, buffet, green room, warming kitchen for outside caterers and storage for equipment. The would be space for an art gallery, coffee shop or a small chandlery.

McClure said the design strategy is to look beyond the buildings. “To develop these memorable moments, we look at the project from a variety of angles: accessing nature through open spaces and pedestrian connections; consideration of the surrounding context of scale, form, and materials; and bringing our understanding of the community and tourists who will be part of determining this project’s success.”

More details, as outlined by McClure.

"Development Pads A, B, and C are intentionally located to take advantage of ocean views and proposed as commercial/retail/office buildings (Pads A and B) and an event center (Pad C). We are currently designing the event center for the Port and city of Anacortes. Development Pad D is proposed as the first seaside hotel in the city and is situated to literally maximize views. While most double-loaded waterfront hotels wind up with rooms on the backside that look over parking lots, this one is configured so that everyone has natural light and water or mountain views. Pads E and F focus on attracting pedestrian traffic. Fondly known as Little Chicago, Development Pad E is proposed as a cargo container village populated with 10 x 20 moveable units envisioned as food stands and retail. Development Pad F is also proposed as retail on the lower level with three stories of multifamily housing units above."

McClure adds, “The wonderful geographic presence of Anacortes combined with its robust community spirit provided RMC with the perfect tools for creating a master plan that will carry the city into a successful future, ripe with opportunities,” McClure adds.