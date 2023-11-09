Thursday Election Update

Thursday's election count update shows no change in positions for the three competitive Anacorte races.

TJ Fantini continues to lead challenger Linda Martin in the race for position 3 on the Anacortes City Council. Fantini with 1365 votes to Martin's 930 votes.

Heather Brennan remains ahead of Edward Barton. Brennan with 3,853 votes to Barton's 2,409 votes.

Bonnie Bowers continues to lead her challenger Corey Joyce, 4,567 votes for Bowers to Joyce's 3,268 votes.

The County says the next vote count won't be until Monday evening, Nov. 13.