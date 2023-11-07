Early Anacortes Election Results

There are fairly solid leaders in the contested races for City Council, School Board and Port Commissioner in the first vote count of approximately 18,000 votes county-wide.
Only one race for City Council is contested. TJ Fantini is leading Linda Martin 59 percent to 40 percent. In the one contested race for School District, Heather Brennan is leading Edward Barton 62 percent to Barton's 38 percent. And, in the only contested race for Port Commissioner, incumbent Bonnie Bowers is leading challenger Corey Joyce 58 percent to 41 percent.
Other races for City Council, Anacortes School Board and Port of Anacortes Commissioners had no challengers.
Anacortes City Council
Ward 1, Ryan Walters 915 votes; 23 write-in votes
Ward 2, Christine Cleland-McGrath 918 votes; 22 write-in votes
Ward 3: TJ Fantini 1,117 votes; Linda Martin 767 votes; 1 write-in vote
Anacortes School Board
Position 3, Jack Curtis 3,644 votes; 44 write-in votes
Position 4, Jennie Beltramini 3,466 votes; 44 write-in votes
Position 5, Heather Brennan 3,349 votes; Edward Barton 2,079 votes; 7 write-in votes
Anacortes Hospital District
Position 1, Jan Iversen 3,732 votes; 22 write-in votes
Port of Anacortes
Position 3, Shawn Ottenbreit 3,993 votes; 34 write-in votes
Position 4, Bonnie Bowers 3,854 votes; Corey Joyce 2,735 votes; 5 write-in votes
Fidalgo Pool & Fitness District
Position 1, Jeremy McNett 3,317 votes; 21 write-in votes
Position 2, David Way 3,307 votes; 25 write-in votes
Position 4, Kenneth Hansen 3,265 votes; 24 write-in votes
The next vote tally isn't expected until Thursday afternoon.