Early Anacortes Election Results

Art Shotwell Nov. 7 2023 Nov. 7 2023

There are fairly solid leaders in the contested races for City Council, School Board and Port Commissioner in the first vote count of approximately 18,000 votes county-wide.

Only one race for City Council is contested. TJ Fantini is leading Linda Martin 59 percent to 40 percent. In the one contested race for School District, Heather Brennan is leading Edward Barton 62 percent to Barton's 38 percent. And, in the only contested race for Port Commissioner, incumbent Bonnie Bowers is leading challenger Corey Joyce 58 percent to 41 percent.

Other races for City Council, Anacortes School Board and Port of Anacortes Commissioners had no challengers.

Anacortes City Council

Ward 1, Ryan Walters 915 votes; 23 write-in votes

Ward 2, Christine Cleland-McGrath 918 votes; 22 write-in votes

Ward 3: TJ Fantini 1,117 votes; Linda Martin 767 votes; 1 write-in vote

Anacortes School Board

Position 3, Jack Curtis 3,644 votes; 44 write-in votes

Position 4, Jennie Beltramini 3,466 votes; 44 write-in votes

Position 5, Heather Brennan 3,349 votes; Edward Barton 2,079 votes; 7 write-in votes

Anacortes Hospital District

Position 1, Jan Iversen 3,732 votes; 22 write-in votes

Port of Anacortes

Position 3, Shawn Ottenbreit 3,993 votes; 34 write-in votes

Position 4, Bonnie Bowers 3,854 votes; Corey Joyce 2,735 votes; 5 write-in votes

Fidalgo Pool & Fitness District

Position 1, Jeremy McNett 3,317 votes; 21 write-in votes

Position 2, David Way 3,307 votes; 25 write-in votes

Position 4, Kenneth Hansen 3,265 votes; 24 write-in votes

The next vote tally isn't expected until Thursday afternoon.