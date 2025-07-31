Visit Artwalk on Friday Evening after Arts Festival

Anacortes Now Jul. 31 2025 3 minutes read

The Anacortes Arts Festival will mostly close down around 6pm Friday (except for live music), but First Friday Artwalk takes over from 6-8pm. We've got the list of where to look.

Rockfish Grill, 320 Commercial Ave

Rockfish Grill presents live music from local musicians in the group Bluesfish. Also, for the month, they are celebrating the talents of local high school art students with pieces available for purchase to add to your collection.

Chilly Rain Retro, 402 Commercial Ave

Bobbi Nevitt's decades of experience collecting and selling vintage clothing have given her a keen eye for blending antique pieces into contemporary styles. Now, she's bringing that expertise to a new venture: New Look Vintage Jewelry. This exciting line features vintage jewelry sourced from Bobbi's global travels, revitalizing these unique finds with fresh accents, unexpected era mixes, and beautiful combinations of pearls and natural stones. We will also have live music, snacks and refreshments available.

Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands, 404 Commercial Ave

Come see our new office and enjoy photography of our beautiful Anacortes Forest Lands by local photographer, Mark Gardner. Be sure to check out the website for a list of calendar events for guided forest land hikes and lectures.

Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave

Celebrating our 10th year with Plein Air Washington Artists featuring 70 small works in our “Little Gems” show. This year the awards are given by juror, Jim Lamb. Jim Lamb is a well-known regional plein air artist whose expertise with oil landscapes is abundantly sought after. With over 259 pieces submitted for the show, only 70 could be chosen. You will find a great selection from your favorite artists from past years and plenty of new artists for this show. All pieces are “Little Gems”. We also have a great selection of new jewelry, glass, sculptures and custom tables.

The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see boldly painted florals and interior still lifes in oil by Cathy Schoenberg and sculpted oils by Michael Clough and watercolors and prints by Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures.

Creative Hub, 501 Commercial Ave

The Creative Hub will be offering a fun Make & Take art project—stop by to get creative and leave with something handmade - or paint a tiny piece of pottery that we will glaze and fire in the kiln (ready the following week or we can ship it to you!). Our retail area is full of handmade projects by local artists, perfect for browsing while you sip on one of our evening drink specials. Enjoy a free shrub tasting featuring locally crafted Apple State Vinegar shrubs and experience how we use them in our refreshing mocktails. Whether you're painting, sipping, or just stopping in, The Hub is a cozy and creative stop on your Art Walk route.

Clayhouse, 907 Commercial Ave

Come join us as we feature work by local potters and will have Pottery Wheel demonstrations for your enjoyment. Make sure you check our calendar for upcoming events and classes.