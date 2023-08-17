Hikes: Big Tree, Tursi, and the SLT

Jack Hartt Aug. 17 2023

The Skagit Land Trust (SLT) has actively engaged with our community and partners to protect at-risk lands throughout this county for decades. Several parcels in Deception Pass State Park are protected because of their hard work and because of the generosity of donors who support their mission.

This week’s Hike of the Week was one way the SLT thanks the many donors who have contributed to the protection of lands such as these.

Ten of us gathered at the Pass Lake parking lot at 9:30…ish. The trail was advertised as “… 3.8 miles with some moderate inclines and uneven ground.” My role was to lead the walk and share stories along the way. I always look forward to opportunities like this, especially this trail, one that I helped create from one end to the other.

The weather: very warm, a perfect temperature in the shadows of the trees, although a little painful in the blaze of open sun.

We hiked clockwise on the loop, first through old-growth, a section built by my son Charlie, then an uphill stretch where we identified common trees (and caught our breath). From here the trail drops down, then climbs again toward the newest addition to the park, a 78-acre parcel that the SLT was instrumental in helping protect from owners who were intent on cutting nearly every tree to build potential homesites. The boundary line is obvious right now, but in half a dozen decades, the forest will again be refreshing.

On the way to Naked Man Valley, we linked arms around the Big Cedar, marveling at its size, and at its age of several centuries. Imagine life here in the 1500s! From here we descended steeply to the bottom of the valley. We circled up to do a group listen, closing our eyes and opening our ears to listen for whatever sounds we might hear, counting with our fingers each one. One, two, three, four, five… bird songs, bees, wind in the trees, insects, a different bird… but not one human-sourced sound, other than our own breathing. In a world increasingly crowded, noisy, and paved over, this valley is a respite for sore ears.

Then it was another steep climb up to the old homestead, going from cool shade to blazing south-facing open slopes. Stories of pioneer days, homesteads, orchards, rock quarries and garbage, artists, farmers and forest fires filled our imaginations. Back at the magnificent overlook we chose our preferred picnic sites, some in shade, some on the edge of the cliff and view, and chowed and chatted.

It was past noon, so we headed back. An owl flew close overhead and watched us from a nearby tree. Down we descended into the quiet coolness of Naked Man Valley again to hear the story of that name, only to climb back out of the valley to the ridge leading to Pass Lake. At the ridgeline, highway traffic raised its voice and followed us the rest of the way home.

Along the way we talked about the CCC and the legacy of John Tursi, a teenage delinquent in New York sent out west during the Depression to be worked into shape as a member of the Civilian Conservation Corps. His life was changed; eventually he became one of the SLT’s largest donors for land preservation. The north half of the trail is named in his honor.

We climbed one final hill as we approached the parking lot. Opening our car doors, one of the hikers re-read the description of the hike to us all for a laugh: “3.8 miles with some moderateinclines and un-even ground”, she said, emphasizing the word ‘moderate.’

It worked. We laughed as we remembered the many ups and downs of the day, the heat and shadows, the sweat of the trail, the sweetness of our surroundings, and the stories that shape the trail today.

Directions

Directions: Just north of the Deception Pass Bridge, turn northwest onto Rosario Road, then immediately to the right into the Pass Lake parking area. Parking at the north end of the trail is at the intersection of Donnell Road and Campbell Lake Road.

By Bike: Highway 20 is high speed, busy, and with narrow shoulders in this area. Rosario Road is a lower speed, fewer cars, but even narrower shoulders. Both are hilly.

Mobility: The trail is very steep in places, rough and tumble, but mostly wide and well marked.

Photos by Eric Hall of Skagit Scoop.