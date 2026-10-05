Sickout devastates WA ferry system; Ferguson urges workers to return to work

Washington State Standard Oct. 5 2026 5 minutes read

image: The state ferry Tokitae, seen here approaching Whidbey Island. (Photo by Tom Banse)

by Jake Goldstein-Street and Jerry Cornfield, Washington State Standard

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson told frustrated unionized ferry workers that he expected “every vessel on every route” to be running Tuesday morning as a sickout by members brought much of the nation’s largest ferry system to a standstill Monday.

Thirteen of the ferry system’s 18 vessels transporting travelers and commuters across Puget Sound were out of commission at some point Monday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. By mid-afternoon, only six ferries were operating.

Ferguson, who has repeatedly touted his efforts to assure riders of more reliable service, said he met with union leadership Monday morning, and noted he’s “committed to improving staffing levels” that precipitated the sickout.

“That said, causing significant harm and inconvenience to the people of Washington state is not the way to address those issues,” Ferguson said in a statement. “I was very direct in our meeting: My expectation is that every vessel on every route is fully operational no later than the first vessel sailing tomorrow morning.”

The workers’ union, the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association, said it didn’t coordinate the 23 engine room employees who called out sick, instead describing it as a “frantic cry for help from an abused and frustrated group of highly-skilled and committed workers.” It did not say if the staffing crisis would continue beyond Monday.

Work stoppages or strikes among ferry workers are prohibited under state law.

Like other state worker unions, members aren’t set to get a wage hike in their new collective bargaining agreement, but it does open up the possibility of bargaining over pay next year for the second year of the contract, which runs from July 1, 2027, to June 30, 2029. The terms were decided via interest arbitration.

“The MEBA is always looking to be a partner to keep vessels running safely and on time,” the union said. “We welcome cooperation with WSF management to achieve that same goal.”

The Seattle-Bainbridge Island, Edmonds-Kingston, Fauntleroy-Vashon Island-Southworth triangle and Port Townsend-Coupeville routes were all out of service for at least some of Monday. The Port Townsend-Coupeville run returned in the afternoon, as an open position was filled.

Others remained afloat with reduced service. At the Clinton terminal, drivers were waiting an estimated three hours to cross the water to Mukilteo. And the Point Defiance-Tahlequah route threatened to go out of service in the afternoon due to the crew shortage, but kept running.

The workers qualified to replace the employees who called out declined to fill in, according to the transportation department. Without them, the boats can’t sail.

Justin Fujioka, spokesperson for Washington State Ferries, said the agency was uncertain what to expect for Tuesday.

“It is a very dynamic situation,” he said. “You can call in sick 24 hours ahead of schedule or you could call in five minutes before. We don’t ask for reasons. There is a chance to fill positions if we know earlier.”

Fujioka said a main priority is keeping one boat serving Vashon Island and at least one boat in the San Juan Islands because they are a transportation lifeline for residents.

The crisis that hit Monday has been brewing for years.

Members have long complained of uncompetitive wages and a reliance on overtime that drives burnout. A survey of 80-plus members in June found more than 60% were either somewhat or very likely to retire or leave the ferry system for another job. Over half reported poor morale among their colleagues.

“Using overtime volunteers to meet minimum safety requirements is irresponsible; indeed, it courts disaster,” the union said in a statement Monday afternoon. “Engineers, all of whom are already scheduled to work 84 hours per (seven-day) workweek, must inevitably confront exhaustion when asked to work the numbers of overtime hours required by the current stopgap system.”

The ferry agency countered that chief engineers have a base salary of $157,000 that can rise to $350,000 with overtime, retirement accrual and paid time off.

“We expect our employees to return to work as soon as possible,” the ferry system said on social media.

Justin Paulsen, chair of the San Juan County Council, said his inbox has been inundated with upward of 100 emails about the impacts this has had on his ferry-reliant constituents.

Paulsen said in an email: “Many tragic stories of missed chemo appointments, canceled specialist trips, missed flights and numerous others.”

This story has been updated.

Freelance reporter Tom Banse contributed to this report.

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Republished with permission.