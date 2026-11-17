Police Blotter, November 6 - 10, 2026

Anacortes Police Nov. 17 2026 3 minutes read

This week Anacortes Police investigated a fraud case and a car left unoccupied in the Sharpe’s Corner roundabout.

Friday, November 6, 2026

A man reported that his father was about one mile out in the water on his boat and possibly needed assistance. The APD notified the Coast Guard, who later rescued the man and brought him back to shore as his boat sank.

Saturday, November 7, 2026

Dispatch advised of an alcohol problem in the 400 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party advised that a heavily intoxicated man was wandering around a business lobby and not listening to staff. The man’s name was given, and staff reported that the man was trying to open doors in the lobby at random. Ultimately, officers were unable to get the man to comply, so he was placed under arrest. He was cited for disorderly conduct and booked into Skagit County jail.

Monday, November 9, 2026

An officer was dispatched to contact a Skagit County Sheriff’s deputy at Sharpe’s Corner, who was out with a vehicle parked in the raised center portion of the roundabout and unoccupied. The vehicle smelled like it had overheated, and the responding officer noticed three empty containers of engine oil near the vehicle. The registered owner was determined via the VIN, but the owner did not answer his phone. The vehicle was ultimately moved by its new owner.

Tuesday, November 10, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a fraud call regarding a woman who had received a fraudulent phone call from someone purporting to be the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. The responding officer learned from the reporting party that her daughter had been arrested by the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, and then she received a call from someone purporting to be SCSO stating that she would need to pay $1,547 in fees via iTunes gift cards or via Zelle. The woman paid via Zelle. She later learned that there was a $400 fee and a $500 charge for a drug rehab class. She began the process of transferring the rest of the requested money but became suspicious. She then learned that her daughter had been released earlier in the day and that the requests had been fraudulent. The investigation continues.

Thursday, November 12, 2026

An officer was on patrol and approached the stoplight at R Avenue and State Route 20, observing an SUV turn eastbound. The officer observed that the driver’s registration was expired and conducted a traffic stop. Dispatch advised that the driver’s driving status was suspended in the second-degree; the driver said he was unaware of the suspension. The officer placed the man under arrest and cited him.