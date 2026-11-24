Police Blotter, November 13 - 19, 2026

Anacortes Police Nov. 24 2026 4 minutes read

On this week’s Anacortes Police Blotter, a hit-and-run inside a car wash tunnel, a house fire, and a call for help finding the call's keys.

Friday, November 13, 2026

An officer responded to a theft complaint in the 1600 block of 22nd Street. An Anacortes woman was at the APD to report the theft of her son’s scooter. She stated that her son’s scooter had been stolen from the front of their residence sometime in October. She provided a photo of a similar scooter and estimated the cost to be about $115. The officer captured a digital image of the reference photo and submitted it as evidence and provided the reporting party with a case number.

The reporting party called for help finding her keys and to talk about her cats. She called back and reported that everything was fine.

Saturday, November 14, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a hit-and-run located at an Anacortes car wash. A man called to report that his vehicle had been hit by a car that was fleeing the area. A plate was provided, and dispatch advised that the man lived in the 16100 block of Snee Oosh Road. A Swinomish PD was in that area and radioed that she would keep a look out for the suspect vehicle. The responding officer spoke to the victim, who indicated small dents on his car and estimated they would cost $2,500 to $5,000 to repair, though the responding officer believed the damage would cost far less to repair. The reporting party indicated that his car had been struck while he was in the car wash tunnel. An argument ensued and the suspect drove off. In speaking with the man who drove off, he reported that he had done so after the argument. The officer counseled him, and he apologized when the officer counseled him on his actions. The responding officer cited the man for hit-and-run.

Sunday, November 15, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a malicious mischief complaint in the 700 block of Q Avenue. The reporting party advised that her ex-boyfriend destroyed her van by breaking the windshield and window overnight. Officers responded and located the reporting party. She said she bought the van two weeks prior and that her boyfriend had access to the vehicle and permission to access it. The ex-boyfriend told the responding officer that he had a verbal altercation with his ex-girlfriend and left the keys when he departed. He said he came back the next morning after sleeping at Rotary Park and discovered the van’s windows and windshield broken. He denied having broken the glass.

Monday, November 16, 2026

An Anacortes man called and reported that he believed his neighbor had taken his garbage can and filled it with her own garbage. He said he located his garbage can at the end of the driveway. The responding officer attempted to contact the woman but was unable to do so. There was insufficient evidence to prove that the woman was the person using the garbage can or if there is any intentionality in doing so. The officer provided the reporting party with the corresponding case number.

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Dispatch advised of a house fire in the 5200 block of Maritime Court. Multiple reporting parties advised that the roof of a home was fully engulfed in flames and that it was “raging fire.” Officers assisted in evacuating adjacent homes and were unable to contact anyone inside the burning house. Officers were able to contact the homeowner, who had not been in the house since Nov. 15. AFD determined that the fire had originated in the home’s HVAC system and spread to the attic, with nothing suspicious observed and no injuries.

Thursday, November 19, 2026

Dispatch advised of a drug problem in the 900 block of 11th Street. The reporting party, a store manager, reported that a woman was in the bathroom for a long time and that he believed she was using drugs due to a strong smell of burning plastic coming from the restroom. The manager requested she be trespassed. Officers responded and waited outside the restroom until the woman exited. Officers recognized her from previous law enforcement contacts and informed her she would be trespassed due to the suspected drug use in the store restroom. She denied drug use and said she was not responsible for the burning plastic smell. Officers trespassed her and provided her with a copy of the trespass notice.