Enjoy Gallery Walk on Friday evening downtown

Art Shotwell Nov. 5 2026 3 minutes read

Galleries and some stores are open from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday evening for First Friday Gallery Walk. Weve got a list.

Rockfish Grill, 320 Commercial Ave

Anacortes Music Project presents Cory Vincent and Robert Irving. Cory is a singer, songwriter from the PNW who fronts an amazing band called Cory Vincent and the Electric Band. He met Robert Irving while doing work at his studio. Robert is a producer/writer/arranger that has worked with dozens of musicians including Roy Orbison, David Foster and Kenny Loggins. The Cory and Robert duo play original songs and a wide variety of eclectic covers. Enjoy music from 7:30pm – 10 pm.

Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave

Join us to welcome the Signature Members of the NW Pastel Society back for their 15th show with us. The juried show includes 64 pieces from 35 members featuring a variety of styles of pastel work. The juror for the awards is renowned artist, Marla Bagetta. Come see all our seasonal glass, jewelry and a selection of 2027 calendars, art prints and books by Denis Law.

The Studios Above Scott Milo Gallery, 1010 5th Street

Visit the studios above Scott Milo Gallery and see boldly painted florals and interior still lifes in oil by Cathy Schoenberg and sculpted oils by Michael Clough and watercolors by Elizabeth Ockwell. Climb the stairs and see exciting paintings, prints and sculptures in the foyer.

Adrift Restaurant, 510 Commercial Ave

The restaurant is showcasing a regional collection of acrylic paintings by artist Bob Hogan. Bob’s style explores local color while incorporating a slight contemporary edge to wildlife and the iconic regional landscapes and seascapes.

Burton Jewelers, 620 Commercial Ave

Come out and celebrate our wonderful community together and the coming holiday season! Philip Burton will showcase Hidden Gems, jewels that have been tucked away in the vault for years that are special values and custom jewelry. Philip Burton may show his new watercolor original paintings, original poetry, original guitar and vocal songs accompanied by Jake Yansen, saxophone. Also showing is Kathleen Faulkner with new paintings in oil pastel and mixed media. Light Hors d'oeuvres and soft drinks.

MoonWater Arts, 702 Commercial Ave

Celebrate the season of giving at MoonWater Arts! Our November First Friday Art Walk kicks off a month-long fundraiser supporting the Anacortes Family Center. For every holiday-themed fused glass piece by Joanie Schwartz purchased throughout November, $15 will be donated to AFC. Find something special for your home or holiday gifting while helping care for families in our community.

Special Event sponsored by The Anacortes Arts Festival

Celebrate Día de los Muertos downtown with a vibrant, community-wide installation featuring tradition-inspired artwork created by local students. Stroll through participating business windows to view handcrafted marigold garlands, traditional ofrenda altars, and student creations honoring this rich cultural holiday. Participating businesses: Adrift, Blackbird Wine Bar, Edward Jones, Jen White Hair Salon, Pelican Bay Books, Visitors Information Center and Watermark Books. These businesses are located between 9th and 6th along Commercial Ave.

Image: kallerna, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons