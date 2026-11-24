State reaches settlement with Tesoro over dangerous waste violations

Art Shotwell Nov. 24 2026 2 minutes read

Tesoro, which owns and operates the Marathon Anacortes Refinery, has agreed to pay $975,000 as part of a settlement agreement with the state Department of Ecology. Tesoro will also close its 150,000-gallon neutralization pond at the refinery to resolve violations of state dangerous waste regulations.

In 2025, Ecology issued a notice of penalty to Tesoro of over $1.3 million for its handling of the refinery’s neutralization pond, a large artificial basin that held a mixture of sanitary wastewater and spent sulfuric acid from its industrial processes. Tesoro’s $975,000 payment resolves the initial penalty assessment.

“Tesoro is pleased to have resolved this matter with the Washington Department of Ecology,” said Robert Atkinson, vice president of Tesoro’s Anacortes refinery. “Protecting the environment is one of our top priorities, and we have taken numerous steps since 2024 to address the neutralization pond, including removing it from service and continuing to work with the Department of Ecology on a final closure plan.”

As part of the settlement, Ecology has approved a closure plan for the pond. Tesoro will remove the waste and dismantle the pond’s infrastructure. Soil from under and around the pond will be sampled to assess for potential contamination and inform any further actions that may be needed as part of the closure process.

Tesoro is in the process of designing a tank system to replace the neutralization pond. Ecology has approval authority over the design of the tank system. This review will include assessing if the tank system is protective of worker safety and the environment.