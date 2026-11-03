Police Blotter, October 23 - 28, 2026

Anacortes Police Nov. 3 2026 3 minutes read

Anacortes Police this week responded to a report of a man who shot himself in the foot, made two DUI arrests, and dealt with two store thefts.

Friday, October 23, 2026

An Anacortes woman reported being yelled at by a passing vehicle while she was walking along the roadway in the area of the Cap Sante Lookout. An officer contacted the driver, who said she and her friends were checking out the views up at the lookout and was apologetic that the reporting party was yelled at.

An officer was dispatched to a report of an attempted theft in the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue. The officer learned that a store manager had detained a juvenile who had attempted to leave the store without paying for an energy drink. Officers trespassed the juvenile from the store at the manager’s request.

An officer was dispatched to a gunshot complaint in the 3300 block of West 2nd Street. Dispatch advised that a man had accidentally shot himself in the foot while cleaning his gun. Dispatch advised that the gun was secured back in his gun safe and that the man was on his front porch attempting to control the bleeding while waiting for aid to arrive. Officers arrived and checked the scene and documented it. AFD medics advised that the man would need surgery. Medics provided transport to Island Health.

Sunday, October 25, 2026

An officer was on patrol and observed a vehicle traveling east on 12th Street in the right-hand bike lane by about three feet. The officer conducted a traffic stop, and the vehicle continued to drift around the roadway before coming to a stop. The officer contacted the driver, an Anacortes woman, and could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle and noticed that she appeared to have urinated while driving the car. Officers ultimately arrested her and charged her with DUI, her second of 2026.

Monday, October 26, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a fraud complaint in the 4500 block of Blakely Drive. The reporting party and his wife advised that they had been alerted by their phone company that they were delinquent in paying their phone bill. They found this odd because they were up to date on their bill. After relocating to a store affiliated with their phone company, they learned that someone had opened an account in the wife’s name. The company was assisting them with closing the accounts, and a complaint form was needed to be partially filled out by a law enforcement officer. The responding officer assisted with this and documented the case.

Tuesday, October 27, 2026

An officer was on routine patrol and observed an SUV enter an intersection without stopping. The officer conducted a traffic stop and learned from dispatch that the man had a Washington State Patrol warrant for DUI and a suspended license. Officers placed the man under arrest and transported him to jail.

Wednesday, October 28, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a theft that had occurred at an Anacortes store. A man had reportedly taken an energy drink without paying and had been coming in and stealing often. The reporting party showed footage of the man, and officers were able to learn the identify of the thief via the man’s vehicle registration. The responding officer called him and told him that the officer had seen him in video footage taking an energy drink from the store without paying. The man said he didn’t know anything about anyone taking a Red Bull. The officer reminded the suspect that he had not mentioned anything specifically about a Red Bull. The man said he still didn’t know anything about it. The officer cited the man for third-degree theft.