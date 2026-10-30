Halloween events take over downtown Anacortes on Saturday afternoon

Art Shotwell Oct. 30 2026 Oct. 30 2026 2 minutes read

Head downtown on Saturday afternoon for lots of Trick-or-Treat fun for kids and adults, too. The Downtown Anacortes Alliance has organized a great list of events on Halloween.

Make Downtown part of your Halloween! Join us Saturday, October 31, from 4–6 p.m. for Trick-or-Treating along Commercial Avenue between 10th and 3rd Streets.

New this year: the AHS Drumline will kick things off with a kids’ costume parade at 4 p.m. Then keep the fun going with a costume contest for kids, teens, and adults at Dockside Dogs at 6 p.m.

Bring along some canned goods for a food drive and help give back while you celebrate.

Gather your crew, put on your costumes, and come ready to march, collect treats, and show off your Halloween spirit!

4 PM · Costume Parade with the Anacortes High School Drumline

Meet on Commercial Avenue at 9th Street. Wear your costume and join the drumline to kick off downtown trick-or-treat!

4–6 PM · Downtown Trick-or-Treat

Commercial Avenue, from 10th Street to 3rd Street. Kids, teens, pets, and adults are invited to come in costume and celebrate downtown.

4:30–7 PM · Halloween Party at Dockside Dogs

Party with Seraphic performing as the Hex Girls, plus more Scooby-Doo characters. The costume contest starts at 6 PM. Kids are welcome!

Dockside Dogs · Meet Seraphic

7:30–10 PM · Live Music at Rockfish Grill

Finish the evening with Pension King and the Dependents.

Concert details from Rockfish Grill

More Downtown Fun

Saturday, October 31

Come early for storytime and activities for little ones, then explore more downtown stops during trick-or-treat.

10 AM · Halloween Storytime

Pelican Bay Books. Start Halloween with a special storytime with Diana Farnsworth. Visit Pelican Bay Books

3–5 PM · Baby Costume Party

The Holding Space. A Halloween gathering for the littlest costumed celebrants. Partner’s event announcement · The Holding Space

3–5 PM · Art in Nature: Edible Animal Sign

Forest Discovery Center, 404 Commercial Avenue. Explore the exhibits and make edible animal tracks to take home. All materials are provided, and no RSVP is needed. Event details from Friends of the ACFL

4–6 PM · Carnival Games

Chamber of Commerce parking lot. Play Halloween carnival games hosted by Family Life Church. Family Life Church events

4–6 PM · Warming Hut

Adrift. Take a break from trick-or-treating and keep those fingers toasty. Visit Adrift

4–6 PM · Community Booths

Downtown Anacortes at 3rd Street. Meet local organizations, including the Salish Sea School and the Port of Anacortes. The Salish Sea School · Port of Anacortes