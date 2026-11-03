Early Election overview

Art Shotwell Nov. 3 2026 Nov. 3 2026 1 minute read

No real surprises in most races in our area as incumbent will return to office.

Incumbent Congressman Rick Larsen has an early lead with 64 percent of the vote over Republican challenger Edwin Feller. State Representatives Debra Lekanoff and Alex Ramel both have significant early leads over their challengers.

Skagit voters voted to reject initiative 645 which would repeal a 9.9 percent tax on annual individual incomes over $ one million.

Initiative 638 has an early lead. It which would prohibit students defined as biologically male from competing in certain school athletic activities intended for female students only. 638 is winning at the statewide level.

And, Initiative 001, regarding parental rights, is losing in Skagit County by a narrow margin. This measure would repeal amendments to a statute listing certain rights of parents and guardians of public-school children and re-enact the law as it was originally enacted by Initiative to the Legislature 2081. Initiative 001 is losing at the statewide level.

Only about 30,000 votes, about one-third of eligible voters, were cast in Skagit County.