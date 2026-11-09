Police Blotter, October 31 - November 5, 2026

Anacortes Police Nov. 9 2026 3 minutes read

Anacortes Police investigating a report that several people had left drug paraphernalia in a store bathroom end up arresting one of the group and banning the others from the store.

Saturday, October 31, 2026

An officer was dispatched to vehicle prowl complaint at an Anacortes thrift shop. An employee was reporting that someone stole a battery out of a vehicle. The officer responded and learned that a company van that was parked across the street from the shop and that an employee had discovered the battery had been removed earlier that day. The officer documented the theft and provided a case number to the reporting party.

The assistant manager of an Anacortes store called to report a group of individuals leaving drug paraphernalia in the store bathroom. Dispatch advised that one of the individuals was still inside the bathroom while the others had left. The assistant manager requested that all individuals associated be trespassed. Officers contacted two women on the road who matched the description of two of the people in the store. They said they had not been in the store, but one of them matched a description given by the assistant manager, so the responding officer trespassed her from the store. Officers trespassed another individual on their way into the store before contacting the man in the bathroom. Officers instructed him to leave the premises and trespassed him, and also learned from dispatch that he had numerous warrants out for his arrest. Officers booked him on his warrants and transported him to jail.

Monday, November 2, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a boating problem in the 2400 block of T Avenue. The reporting party advised that someone made unauthorized access to his sailboat about a month ago. He reported that a contractor had done more than $7,000 worth of work on his boat without a signed contract and without a cost estimate ahead of time. The man had apparently entered through an emergency key kept at the marina. The man did not want to pursue criminal charges and asked the responding officer to document the case.

Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Officers were dispatched to a physical fight in progress between two men in a store parking lot. The reporting party stated that two males were potentially both the aggressors in the fight. When officers arrived, both subjects were already separated. One of the men had reportedly asked the other man about his son and his mental health before they both started fighting and punching each other. Officers determined that they had both assaulted each other, and neither of them wanted to pursue charges. Officers provided them with a case number.

Thursday, November 5, 2026

A woman in Arizona called to request a welfare check on her friend, who she had not heard from in a while. The responding officer contacted the man at his residence, and he was doing well. The officer let the reporting party know his status.