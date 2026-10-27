Police Blotter, October 16 - 22, 2026

Anacortes Police Oct. 27 2026 0 minutes read

Anacortes Police this week arrested a man sitting in a ditch, and took a call from a wife reporting her husband had not returned home from a night out.

Friday, October 16, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a report of a vehicle high-centered in the intersection of R Avenue and 32nd Street and blocking the turn lane. The officer contacted the driver, who was slow to respond and unsteady on her feet. She denied having anything to drink or taking any medications that day, but the responding officer was able to detect an odor of intoxicants on her breath. She was ultimately taken into custody for DUI.

Saturday, October 17, 2026

The reporting party advised that her husband had not returned home from the Elks’ Lodge that evening. The responding officer called to gather more information, and the reporting party advised that she had just found her husband napping in the bedroom.

Sunday, October 18, 2026

The APD and AFD responded to a report of a dumpster fire in the 1000 block of 8th Street. AFD quickly extinguished the fire; nothing criminal was observed and there was no damage to nearby structures.

Monday, October 19, 2026

An officer was dispatched to an alcohol complaint located at an Anacortes store. The assistant manager called and reported that a man was just removed from the store and that he had been carrying an open bottle of vodka and leaving the area. The store also advised that the man was already trespassed from the location. The officer responded to the location and located the man, confirming he was trespassed in March. Officers detained the man and charged him with first-degree criminal trespass before releasing him from custody.

Wednesday, October 21, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a welfare check on State Route 20. The reporting party stated that she observed a man sitting in the ditch along the eastbound lanes of the highway. Officers contacted the man and determined he had a warrant for DUI. Officers placed him under arrest and booked him into jail.