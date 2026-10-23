Books: Murder at the Faust

Anacortes Now Oct. 23 2026 3 minutes read

A bloody hotel room. A missing friend. A body lying in her apartment. With her fiancé wounded and suspects circling, Sydney Lockhart must outwit a killer before the next curtain falls —and she’s center stage.

Private investigator Sydney Lockhart has faced crooked politicians and cold-blooded killers—but nothing quite prepares her for murder at the historic Faust Hotel.

Author Kathleen Kaska will be at Watermark Books in Anacortes for a meet and greet on Saturday, October 24, 2026 from noon to 3:00 pm.

It’s 1953. The carpet is plush, the cocktails are cold, and the crime scenes are unfortunately plentiful. A bloody hotel room, a body along the banks of the Guadalupe River, and a suspiciously well-informed police chief land Sydney squarely in the interrogation hot seat. With her fiancé and partner, Ralph Dixon, recovering from a gunshot wound, Sydney must navigate the case with unexpected reinforcements: plucky Lydia LaBeau and irrepressible Cousin Ruth Echland—currently masquerading as a Miss Texas contestant and far more interested in evening gowns than evidence.

When another body turns up in Sydney’s own apartment and Lydia vanishes, the investigation spirals into blackmail, pageant drama, a supposed mermaid, and a Bible-thumping zealot. As duplicity mounts and enemies circle close, Sydney must untangle the lies before the killer strikes again—and before her carefully balanced personal life collapses under the strain.

A 2025 M&M Semi-Finalist for Cozy and Not-so-Cozy Mysteries, Murder at the Faust showcases sharp dialogue, evocative settings, and a strong narrative voice. Sydney emerges as a compelling heroine—smart, fearless, and refreshingly human—anchoring this well-paced, absorbing mystery with charm and resolve. Kathleen Kaska demonstrates a confident command of historical crime fiction, crafting a story that lingers beyond its final pages and leaves readers eager for Sydney’s next adventure.

About the Author

Kathleen Kaska is an award-winning author of multiple mystery series, including the Sydney Lockhart Mysteries and the Kate Caraway Animal-Rights Mysteries. Her novel Murder at the Pontchartrain won the PenCraft Award for Best Mystery Series. She is also the author of The Sherlock Holmes Quiz Book (Lyons Press) and a contributor to the Belanger Books anthology Sherlock Holmes of Baker Street.Kathleen's hardboiled detective novel Death Without Dignity won the Amity Literary Award and is scheduled for publication in fall 2026. Across genres, her work is known for its character-driven suspense, socially conscious themes, and a hefty amount of humor.She lives in the Pacific Northwest and continues to write both series and standalone crime fiction.