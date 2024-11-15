Route 20, North Cascades Highway closed starting Friday night

Anacortes Now Nov. 15 2024 1 minute read

With significant snow fall forecast through the weekend, the Washington State Department of Transportation will temporarily close State Route 20 North Cascades Highway at 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 15. The closure will be between Ross Dam Trailhead (milepost 134) on the west side and Silver Star (milepost 171) gate on the east side.

Colder, drier weather is forecast beginning Sunday night and into next week, and maintenance and avalanche crews will reassess conditions on Monday, Nov. 18 with the potential to clear and reopen that section of the highway. There is no estimated time to reopen. Reopening the route is not certain and is based on multiple factors, including snowpack levels in avalanche pathways.

Travelers should prepare for the seasonal closure of North Cascades Highway. The earliest closure date was Oct. 17 in 2003. Road closure updates are posted on real-time travel map and the mountain pass page. More information about how crews evaluate for the seasonal closure of SR 20 North Cascades is available on the WSDOT blog.