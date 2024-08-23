Washington’s delegates react to Harris’ speech and the Democratic National Convention

Washington State Standard Aug. 23 2024 13 minutes read

by Grace Deng, Washington State Standard

Over a hundred Washington delegates attended the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week, which culminated with a speech from Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday night accepting the party’s presidential nomination.

Harris’ candidacy has galvanized the party following President Joe Biden stepping aside in the race a little over a month ago, leaving her as Democrats’ standard-bearer against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

“Our nation, with this election, has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past,” she said in her speech.

“I know there are people of various political views watching tonight and I want you to know: I promise to be a president for all Americans,” Harris said.

While the four-day convention was a celebratory affair for the party, the experience was different for delegates who were there on behalf of those who voted “uncommitted” to protest American support of Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians.

The Uncommitted Movement, which is calling for a ceasefire and an end to U.S. weapons transfers to Israel, started a sit-in outside the convention floor after the national Democratic Party denied the uncommitted movement’s weeks-long request to allow a Palestinian or a doctor who volunteered in Gaza to speak on the main stage of the arena.

The Standard spoke to four Washington delegates about their experiences at the Democratic National Convention, including one of Washington’s two uncommitted delegates.

Heather Young, 52, unincorporated Snohomish County

What has your experience at the Democratic National Convention been like? How was Harris’ speech?

I haven’t been involved in politics for very long. I wanted to understand how people became delegates and how the presidential nomination functioned. I figured we learn by doing, so let’s go through the process, and then we’ll understand it better. And shockingly, I was one of three women that were sent by my legislative district.

That’s when I learned you have to pay your own way. As a disabled veteran living on Social Security and disability, there was a sharp intake of breath at that moment. Friends and family and Facebook friends that I have never met in real life…chipped in so I could be here. It probably cost a little over $5,000. It’s a little disappointing that it does require so many resources in order to have a seat at the table. I’m exceedingly grateful to the community of people that came together to enable me to represent them.

I’ve only recently started needing a wheelchair. There’s a lot of feelings with that in general. [You’re] having to have a lot of patience and having to depend on other people who may have really good intentions but just don’t get it. There are definitely a few frustrations about the convention as it relates to people with disabilities and the accommodations that were available. There’s a lot of work that I’ve done in this area that I would be happy to help bring into the tent.

I was really blown away by her speech and…the way that she communicated that you can be tough but still have heart and still have compassion. It just felt so good to hear because there’s been so much negativity and so much vitriol for so long.

What issues are the most important to you in this race and how were they addressed or not addressed by Harris and the DNC’s speakers?

Before I became disabled, I became the proud mom of two boys with disabilities. Working to ensure that they receive the educational support that they need to be successful in the public school system is something that I spend a great deal of time on.

[We heard speakers talk about how] Project 2025 would do away with the Department of Education; Betsy DeVos when she was the secretary of education and her work to attempt to dismantle some of the protections for students with disabilities. Hearing about what some of the plans were around public education was hugely important to me.

It’s taken us so many years to move education forward for students with disabilities. That’s my personal No. 1. I have the luxury of not having to worry about whether I can get an abortion, but that would be my very close No. 2. As a person who has less control over my body than I used to, bodily autonomy means a lot.

How did the sit-in affect your time at the DNC? What do you make of the DNC’s decision to not allow a Palestinian to speak on stage?

I wasn’t aware those things were happening. I didn’t know there was a sit-in. I didn’t know that there was a question about a Palestinian American being able to speak. This is the first I’m hearing of it.

I think the way that Kamala spoke about it tonight aligned with how I have been thinking about it. Yes, Israel should have the right to defend itself, but genocide is not defense. I think that [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu bears a too-strong resemblance to Trump for my comfort. I think that the actions of Hamas are — despicable isn’t even a strong enough word. Just as the actions of Trump’s administration didn’t speak for all Americans, Hamas doesn’t speak for all Palestinians. The way that Israel has continued to target civilians, at this point it feels more like a land grab than a defense.

I am glad to hear that both Biden and Harris have been working to try to pressure them to stop. I just think they’re extraordinarily well-suited to put the right kind of diplomatic pressure to put things to a close. And I know we all want them to do that as quickly as possible.

Andrea Ornelas, 35, Milton

What has your experience at the Democratic National Convention been like? How was Harris’ speech?

My experience at the convention has been phenomenal, aspirational, motivational. I’m excited to go home and get on the doors and tell all of my friends and family that this is the route to go and don’t forget to turn your ballots in.

The speech — she hit so many points. She spoke toward infrastructure, pensions, and a livable wage for all Americans. I definitely feel hope that America is going in the right direction if and when Kamala Harris is president.

What issues are the most important to you in this race and how were they addressed or not addressed by Harris and the DNC’s speakers?

I think the most important issue would be union work and livable wages. I was able to get off my feet when I joined the union and provide for my family. There’s so much more that can help everyone without having high school, without going to college. Her providing the job opportunities will better the economy and the middle class.

She’s already doing the work. The work is already getting done.

How did the sit-in affect your time at the DNC? What do you make of the DNC’s decision to not allow a Palestinian to speak on stage?

In my experience inside of the convention, it was calm. I did hear on the news that there were some things going on. It was never around me. Other than that I felt safe. I was invited to go to a few meetings about the situation.

I support the choice of the Democrats. They know what they’re doing. They do what they do for the people.

Gavin Cruz, 17, Olympia

What has your experience at the Democratic National Convention been like? How was Harris’ speech?

This is Obama 2.0. I remember Obama’s speech being the party of hope. His face was on the poster of hope. I feel like that’s what Kamala wants to deliver to the American people. Her speech was a narrative of her humble beginnings to where she is at the present.

She has a range of issues, including the ceasefire in Gaza, to abortion rights, protecting Medicare, protecting the right to love and marriage for anyone regardless of sex. We’re now going to start writing the next chapter of America and it starts here.

As a first time delegate and the youngest male delegate here in Washington state, it gives certainty and hope that there’s a future first female president when November comes around.

What issues are the most important to you in this race and how were they addressed or not addressed by Harris and the DNC’s speakers?

I’m pro-education and I especially loved it when the teacher’s union came out and explained Project 2025’s plan to defund the Department of Education. Hearing perspectives from people who lived in the South and Florida with the “Don’t Say Gay” bill and all of that combined really does set up the perspective that we are here to set up democracy, especially in the classrooms.

I also want to add: Tim Walz is a great representation of teachers. He’s from humble beginnings, he was a teacher, he served our country, [he’s] a football coach and represented his people in his small area of Minnesota. As a student, I really loved Walz’s speech.

How did the sit-in affect your time at the DNC? What do you make of the DNC’s decision to not allow a Palestinian to speak on stage?

I know Washington has a couple of uncommitted delegates. I have no strong opinion about the Palestinian speakers. The DNC choose what topics are important to them. I know, for some, they feel their voice got taken away. The sit-in wasn’t as serious as a riot or protest.

On the issue of Israel and Palestine, I feel like the majority of Americans want peace on both sides. There is no perfect solution. I wish we had a world where there’s peace.

I just hope that this will hopefully unite Americans to come together, because that’s the main point that we should have in November. Even if they’re not your favorite candidate or the candidate doesn’t fully represent you, I think the purpose of it is we will stand united and stand strong against Donald Trump and the GOP in November.

Sabrene Odeh, 29, Seattle, uncommitted delegate

What has your experience at the Democratic National Convention been like?

It’s been quite an interesting first experience at the convention. It has some really high highs and some pretty low lows. There’s so much support here. We have so many delegates coming up to us every day, thanking us for the work that we’re doing.

You know, other than that, as a Palestinian, coming into a space where we’re representing 90,000 voters from Washington that want a ceasefire and an arms embargo — there’s a lot that went in on the back end to make sure that we did not disrupt [the convention]. That wasn’t our intention at all. But there’s a lot of different ways in which we were kept in line. So that was pretty unfortunate.

I’ve been up since 7 in the morning yesterday. I was sitting outside all night. The only reason I left was to get credentials so we wouldn’t get in trouble. I’ve been here for so long that I can barely keep my eyes open at this point.

What issues are the most important to you in this race and how were they addressed or not addressed by Harris and the DNC’s speakers?

Gaza is the most important issue because we are seeing the biggest atrocity happening. We wake up in the morning sobbing. We go through our day in grief and despair, feeling extreme guilt that we can’t do more, going to sleep at night, watching these videos of Palestinians in Gaza, people that look like us, who have the same names as us. Their children look like our children. We’re begging the world to see them, begging the world to do something.

Knowing that even my own tax dollars go to the bombs that are killing them is unbearable. It’s unbearable, so it is the top issue for me as a Palestinian, as a Palestinian American. It’s definitely a top issue for this movement because we are trying to recenter the Democratic Party, right? We’re trying to recenter them to their core values of caring for all life.

How did the sit-in affect your time at the DNC? Why is it important to you that a Palestinian speaks on the stage?

The sit-in was definitely not planned. Unfortunately, our hands were tied. They waited so long. They made it seem like ‘we’re working on it, we’re working on it, we’re working on it.’ And then Wednesday night, they tell us ‘no’ at 8 o’clock at night. They say that Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking, it’s the most important night of her life, and they can’t pair it with the priorities of the movement.

Eighty-five percent of Democrats want a permanent ceasefire. These elected officials need to be reminded that they actually work for the American people.

It is incredibly important that the directly impacted community speaks on behalf of their suffering. It’s common sense.

Republished with permission. Read the original article.