SR 20 North Cascades Highway reopens following mudslide clean up between Granite Creek and Easy Pass trailhead

Anacortes Now Aug. 23 2024 2 minutes read

State Route 20/North Cascades Highway reopened Thursday afternoon between Granite Creek and Easy Pass trailhead (milepost 148-157), where the highway had been closed since Aug. 4.

Fire crews continue to work in the area in response to the Easy Fire and a 35 mph advisory speed zone has been posted between milepost 150 and 154. There are no pull outs or passing through in this section and travelers should remain alert for fire and maintenance vehicles exiting and entering the roadway.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, there will be flagger-controlled traffic with a pilot car between milepost 150 and 154 so maintenance crews can continue to clear basins and restore drainage. The road will remain open without pilot car during non-working hours.

SR 20 closed between milepost 148 and 157 due to fire on Aug. 4. A week later, a significant mud slide following a rainstorm on Aug. 11 covered several hundred feet of the highway near milepost 152. Crews have since removed approximately 7000 tons of material to clear the roadway.

Road closure information is posted in the WSDOT real-time travel center, @wsdot_east and @wsdot_north on X/Twitter and updates will be provided as available. Wildfire information can be found by visiting the Washington State Department of Natural Resources wildfire incident information webpage.