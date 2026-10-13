Police Blotter, October 2 - 7, 2026

Anacortes Police Oct. 13 2026 3 minutes read

Among items on this week’s Anacortes Police Blotter, a woman reported that more than ten-thousand dollars had disappeared from her bank account. Also, police checked out a snow goose on T Ave.

Friday, October 2, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a report of a fraud in the 4000 block of M Avenue. The reporting party told the responding officer that she had noticed that $13,000 had been transferred out of her bank account without her authorization. She stated that there were multiple wire transfers in late September. The reporting party visited her bank institution and was instructed to file a police report. The bank had reversed the transaction, and she received a notification that the funds had been returned to her bank account. The officer provided the woman with the associated case number.

Saturday, October 3, 2026

Officers were flagged down by a security guard, who said a woman had reported that her car had been keyed. Officers observed fresh scratches on the car totaling about four feet in length. The responding officer documented the damage and checked the area, not locating any other keyed vehicles.

A store manager called to request the removal and trespass of a woman who had previously stolen from the store. Officers responded and contacted a woman who was accompanied by a man. Officers approached them and informed the woman that she was being trespassed. The officer completed the trespass notice and provided it to the woman.

There was a report of a man with a knife wearing a Scream mask chasing an 8-year-old girl. Officers arrived and contacted a 15-year-old boy and his sister/guardian. They indicated that the boy had been chasing his niece with a fake Halloween knife and said the sister was already discussing the matter with her brother.

Monday, October 5, 2026

An officer was on routine patrol and heard several loud bangs and clanging coming from the area of a nearby dumpster. The officer exited his patrol car and contacted a man standing near the dumpster, who said he had picked up some discarded trash and placed it in the trash receptable. The officer engaged in casual conversation with the man, who identified himself and, without prompting, said he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Dispatch subsequently confirmed warrants for failure to appear and driving with a suspended license out of Anacortes, along with driving with a suspended license, second-degree burglary and petit larceny in other jurisdictions. Officers booked the man into Skagit County jail.

Tuesday, October 6, 2026

The reporting party advised that a drunk male left a restaurant on Q Avenue and may have been trying to drive. Officers contacted the man after employees pointed him out. The man advised that he lived on Q Avenue and drank at home before walking to the restaurant. He was provided with a ride home, where he said he would stay.

Wednesday, October 7, 2026

There was a report of a domestic duck wandering in a vacant lot in the 2900 block of T Avenue. The responding officer located a snow goose that was mistakenly identified as a duck. The snow goose did not appear injured, and the officer took no further action.

Thursday, October 8, 2026

Officers were dispatched to a report of a woman who walked out of an Anacortes store after pushing an employee who confronted her because it was believed she was about to leave without paying for an item. The woman had allegedly taken a rack of makeup items and said she took something from that rack. Officers established probable cause to arrest the woman for assault and arrested the woman, subsequently booking her into jail for fourth-degree assault.