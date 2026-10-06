Police Blotter, September 25 - October 1, 2026

Anacortes Police Oct. 6 2026 5 minutes read

This week’s Anacortes Police Blotter includes reports of a downtown fight leading to a dsuspect being booked in jail and an arrest of a suspect at a town park with suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Friday, September 25, 2026

An officer was dispatched to a disorderly complaint in the 12500 block of Christiansen Road. A store manager told dispatch that a man was seen urinating on the outside wall of the building at the provided address. The manager also reported that the man had left in a vehicle and that she wanted the man trespassed. The officer responded to the location and spoke to the reporting party, instructing him to call back if the subject returned. The officer checked on a partial license plate provided by the reporting party but could not determine a suspect.

Saturday, September 26, 2026

An Anacortes woman called to self-report two moving violations the previous day. She said she ran a red light and failed to stop for a school bus. She said she would accept the consequences of her driving. The responding officer spoke with the woman and thanked her for calling, advising that the APD had not received ay complaints regarding this. The woman said she just wanted to make sure that the APD knew if anything came up that she was the driver. The officer received another call from a man who owns the car stating the same information, and the officer relayed the same information to him.

Sunday, September 27, 2026

An officer was patrolling on Highway 20 Spur and noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and unable to stay in its lane, at one point causing another vehicle to course-correct to avoid causing a collision. The officer conducted a traffic stop and noted that, throughout his interaction with the driver, the odor of intoxicants grew in strength. The officer ultimately arrested the man for DUI, and he provided breath samples at the APD showing he was over the legal limit to drive.

Monday, September 28, 2026

Officers were dispatched to a burglary complaint in the 400 block of O Avenue. The reporting party told dispatch that someone had gained access to the building she manages and that she had camera footage of a subject inside. Officers responded and learned that the building’s managers had checked footage in the middle of the night and had seen a male subject moving around inside. Officers responded and cleared the building, finding nobody inside. Officers collected evidence and learned that frozen goods had been stolen from inside. Probable cause was established for second-degree burglary pending suspect identification.

Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Dispatch advised of a removal at Storvik Park. The reporting party requested removal of a man who was refusing to leave the park restrooms. Due to ongoing issues with suspected drug use in the park restrooms, trespass was requested. The responding officer knocked on the door and announced his presence as law enforcement. Shortly after, a man exited the restroom. As he exited, the officer observed him retrieve a torch-style lighter from the sink. Officers also located a piece of tin foil along with pills and a clear plastic baggie containing a white substance. Officers developed probable cause for knowingly possessing a controlled substance in violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act. Officers tested the white substance in the clear baggie and determined it to be presumptive positive for fentanyl, and the substances located on tin foil tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl. Drug paraphernalia, including hypodermic needles, were also located and properly disposed of. Officers charged the man with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and booked him into Skagit County jail.

Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Officers were dispatched to a fight in progress in the 1600 block of 7th Street. A man reported that two men were in the process of fighting and that one was being held down to the ground by the other and being hit on his head and that one was subsequently choking the other. Dispatch then alerted that one of the involved men was seen riding a bike away from the scene. Officers arrived to find a man with fresh injuries on his face. A woman on the scene said the suspect had a stick around the injured man’s neck. A bystander provided a photo of the suspect, and an APD officer disseminated the photo to other officers. Responding officers determined that the suspect was a man who had been involved in other very recent calls for service in the same area. The injured man said he was doing lawn care in the area when the suspect approached him to complain about a different tree. The man told him that he could not trim that tree, and the suspect reportedly responded by breaking off a large tree branch and hitting the worker over the head with it. He had also tried to take control of the victim’s riding lawnmower during the altercation. The suspect allegedly struck the victim multiple times in the face with his closed fist before choking him with a branch. Officers ultimately arrested the man at his residence as he threatened to harm officers and firefighters. He was transported to Skagit County jail and booked for first-degree assault, second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Thursday, October 1, 2026

An Anacortes woman flagged down an officer in the 1600 block of M Avenue and stated that she was on the phone with an unknown caller stating that he worked for a bank and that he needed $15,000 from her bank account or he would entrap somebody. She handed the phone to an officer, and when the officer asked the man if he was trying to scam the woman, he made a comment, and the officer hung up and blocked the number. The woman was advised to return the $15,000 to her bank and to ignore or block unknown numbers in the future. She did not lose any money and was encouraged to call 911 in the future if something like this occurs again.