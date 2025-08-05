Police Blotter, July 25 - 31, 2025

Anacortes Police Aug. 5 2025 4 minutes read

This week, Anacortes Police responded to a fire call at a Commercial Ave. building, a fatal traffic crash, and removed a mother cat and kittens from an apartment dweller who wasn’t allowed cats in her apartment.

Friday, July 25, 2025

A USDA wildlife officer called to advise that there may be gunshots at the airport due to a routine culling of wildlife in the area of the runway.

The reporting party advised that she had received more than 40 spam calls that day. The responding officer gave her some options but ultimately informed her to contact her service provider.

Saturday, July 26, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a report of a disorderly at an Anacortes grocery store. The manager stated that the customer had been getting into her face and throwing a fit because there was a lock on the dry ice freezer. The man was refusing to leave and didn’t want to wait in line to pay for the ice. The manager requested officers ban the man from the business. Officers arrived and contacted the manager, who advised that the man has stolen from the business before and that he was still in the store. Officers contacted him and trespassed him from the business.

Sunday, July 27, 2025

An officer was advised of a fire in a building in the 3400 block of Commercial Avenue. Dispatch advised of a fire alarm going off with a smell of smoke in the area. The responding officer located smoke and a stream of water flowing from an apartment and contacted three subjects who emerged from the apartment, dragging an elderly male out of it. Officers helped lift the man onto a gurney with Anacortes Fire Department firefighters. The man was transported to Island Health for treatment of facial burns and smoke inhalation. The responding officers checked the building and documented the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Officers assisted Washington State Patrol troopers looking for hay bales reportedly blocking a lane south of Gibraltar Road.

Officers responded to a high-risk motor vehicle accident involving multiple males. One, a 21-year-old Mount Vernon man, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was reportedly the driver. Two passengers in the vehicle were transported to Island Health, while another left the scene on foot and later contacted officers via phone, informing them that he had been in a car accident and did not want to stick around due to warrants.

Monday, July 28, 2025

An officer received a report that a tenant at a local apartment complex had kittens on her back porch, a mother cat inside her apartment, and was not permitted to have any cats in her apartment. The responding officer took custody of the cats: four eight-week-old kittens and a mother cat. The responding officer was able to adopt one kitten out before transporting the remaining three kittens and the mother cat to the Humane Society of Skagit Valley.

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

There was a report of a subject with no legs in a wheelchair in the 2000 block of R Avenue. The reporting party noted that the man was upset and wanted his knife that he had left at a local assisted-living facility. The responding officer arrived and contacted the man, who became irritated and said he only wanted his knife back. Staff at the facility advised that the man was no longer a resident there, as he had chosen to pack up and leave. The responding officer returned the pocketknife to the man, who departed the area toward the bus stop for a ride out of Anacortes.

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Dispatch advised of a burglary call in the 1300 block of 12th Street. An Anacortes man called to report that his grandson had broken his door down and entered his house. An officer found the grandson’s mother inside the house, and the grandfather advised that that the 19-year-old grandson lives in an attached apartment. He said the grandson had broken the dog door, reached through it and unlocked the main door, gaining access to the house. The reporting party and his wife yelled at the grandson, causing him to leave. Officers contacted the grandson, who advised that he had indeed broken the dog door so he could get his dog. Officers placed him under arrest for third-degree malicious mischief and booked him into jail.

Thursday, July 31, 2025

An officer contacted a man driving with a gas hose dragging from his vehicle. He advised that he had just accidentally driven away from an Anacortes fuel station with the hose still in his vehicle and that he was going back to return it. The officer later confirmed with the fuel station that the hose had been returned and that there was no damage.