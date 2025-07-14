Police Blotter, July 4 - 10, 2025

Anacortes Police Jul. 14 2025 7 minutes read

Anacortes Police investigated a DUI at Rock the Dock on the Fourth, responded to a small fire, and arrested and jailed a man on a domestic violence charge. Oh, and police responded to fireworks complaints.

Friday, July 4, 2025

A 70-year-old Big Lake man was arrested on a charge of DUI after a caller reported the man was seen nearly striking several things while trying to find a parking spot and had slurred speech. Officers located the vehicle in the 700 block of Seafarers Way around 8 p.m. with the man entering the driver’s seat. Officers noted they’d received a complaint about his driving. The man thanked officers and reportedly said he’d come to watch the concert and fireworks and started drinking champagne when he arrived. Officers found it hard to believe the man had become intoxicated to the degree they noticed in the 5 minutes between the call and their arrival. The man reportedly admitted to smoking cannabis on his drive over. The man refused field sobriety tests and a breath test. Officers sought a search warrant for his blood, which was completed.

Officers responded to multiple calls regarding fireworks and educated people on the law. Officers were called to an address on Ohio Ave and West 6th Street at 10:59 p.m. – the third call to the area of the evening. A 36-year-old resident told officers they had a few more to light off, which officers advised was not going to happen or the man would face a fine. He agreed to be done for the night.

A shed and vehicle were damaged in a fire in the 4700 block of Yorkshire Drive. Officers were called just before midnight to the fire, which neighbors were trying to put out with extinguishers and hoses. An officer exhausted a fire extinguisher as well before fire personnel arrived. The vehicle, which was parked in the driveway, had visible flames from its engine and front bumper. It was moved away from the residence. It is unknown what caused the fire. There were no injuries.

Saturday, July 5, 2025

A 20-year-old Anacortes woman reported finding a GPS tracker in her vehicle and did not know who it belonged to. She told officers she purchased the vehicle from a “sketchy” car lot in Seattle in 2023. Officers attempted to call the dealership, which was no longer in business, and talked with a representative who answered the phone but said the officer was “asking too many questions.” Through further research, the officer determined the tracker was likely placed in the vehicle by the dealership to prevent theft and was likely not removed upon the vehicle’s sale. It did not appear a crime occurred.

A 42-year-old Anacortes man was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault after reportedly spitting in his girlfriend’s face. Officers were called around 4 p.m. after the 36-year-old Anacortes woman reported he was threatening her. Officers talked with both parties and determined the woman just wanted time to pack some belongings and leave, which the man agreed to. Officers were called back to the residence around 8:30 p.m. to the woman saying she was spit on and pushed. The man denied spitting, though officers noted saliva on the woman’s face. He was arrested and booked into the Skagit County jail.

Officers responded to at least a half dozen fireworks calls. They educated people contacted on the laws.

Sunday, July 6, 2025

A 65-year-old Anacortes man was arrested on a charge of DUI after officers contacted him for failing to stop at a stop sign just after midnight. Officers also noted the vehicle was driving along the shoulder of the roadway for a block. Officers smelled alcohol and asked the man if he’d been drinking. He reportedly told officers he’d had one beer at a local establishment. Officers offered field sobriety tests, which the man declined, and he also refused to provide a breath sample. Officers sought a search warrant for his blood, which was completed.

A caller reported someone hit a telephone pole and a stop sign before driving into a ditch in the area of 23rd Street and Q Avenue around 9:45 p.m. Officers contacted a 41-year-old Anacortes woman in the driver’s seat. She claimed she saw a cat and swerved. Officers noted the odor of intoxicants and saw an empty alcohol can on the vehicle floor. The woman reportedly told officers she’d received medication, including oxycodone, at the hospital a couple hours prior and thought it was safe to drive. Officers began field sobriety tests but discontinued for the woman’s safety. She was arrested on a charge of DUI. Breath test results showed a small amount of alcohol, which was not consistent with officer observations of her intoxication level. Officers sought a search warrant for her blood, which was completed. She was released to a sober adult.

Monday, July 7, 2025

A 53-year-old Anacortes man reported a $500 bag of tools was stolen out of his unlocked truck overnight in the 3900 block of Rock Ridge Parkway. There are no suspects.

A caller reported smelly crab water spilling from trucks coming from the wharf at Sixth Street and Q Avenue. An officer observed water stains. The city streets department was contacted.

A 67-year-old Anacortes woman lost her wallet at a store in the 900 block of 11th Street, which was eventually returned to her minus $110 in cash. A store employee later checked video footage noting the wallet was found by an employee, who took it straight to the service desk. Nobody else was seen near her wallet.

A 37-year-old Anacortes woman was ticketed for following too closely after a three-car collision around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of 12th Street. A driver stopped for a deer crossing the road and the vehicle behind stopped. The woman failed to stop in time, hitting the vehicle in front of her, which collided with the vehicle in front of it. There were no injuries.

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Officers responded to several calls of a 66-year-old transient man yelling and disrobing at Washington Park around noon. The man was checked by aid units, who cleared him. Officers noted the man was talking to people who weren’t there. Officers were called back later for a man having a mental health episode. They noted the man didn’t meet involuntary treatment act criteria. He was provided with a bus pass and a courtesy ride to the park and ride.

A caller reported two mini motorcross bikes “ripping through the trail” headed toward Cranberry Lake. Officers checked the area and did not see or hear any motorcross bikes.

Wednesday, July 9, 2025

A 58-year-old Arlington man was arrested on a charge of assault 4th after reportedly poking a fellow driver after a traffic incident. The victim called the police around 4 a.m. saying he inadvertently cut off another vehicle in town. The other driver came up to his vehicle and allegedly used a collapsable baton. He told officers he “tapped the window with the stick and I poked him with the stick just once.” He said he poked the other man because he felt disrespected and angry. The man was cited and released. Officers spoke to him about the dangerous ramifications of his actions. Officers took the baton for evidence and the man reportedly replied he would just get another one.

A 24-year-old Wyoming man and a 32-year-old Utah man reported being vehicle prowled around 9:45 a.m. at the Mount Erie parking lot. Stolen were their driver’s licenses, bank cards, keys to a Ford pickup and about $100 in cash.

Dispatch received the report of a sick raccoon walking into businesses that had a wound with maggots in it. Animal control was able to trap the animal and transport it to the vet to be euthanized.

Thursday, July 10, 2025

A 47-year-old Anacortes man was cited for following too closely after an accident in the Sharpes Corner roundabout around 4:20 p.m. The man was following a vehicle in the roundabout when another vehicle entered in front of that vehicle, which braked suddenly. The man’s vehicle struck it, causing damage.