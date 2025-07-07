Police Blotter, June 27 - July 2, 2025

Anacortes Police Jul. 7 2025 6 minutes read

This week’s Police Blotter includes reports of a woman repeatedly ramming a business garage door with her car, a vehicle with a blanket over its license plate, and a found dog happily returned to its owner.

Friday, June 27, 2025

Dispatch was contacted by a local store manager in reference to a theft that had occurred the previous day. The responding officer contacted the manager, who explained that two unknown males had entered the business and stole high-end shampoo and conditioner and a rotisserie chicken. The males then left without paying but were captured on surveillance video. About $142 worth of merchandise was taken. The responding officer documented the theft and distributed images of the suspects to local law enforcement for possible identification.

Officers were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident occurring in the 2300 block of T Avenue. The reporting party advised that there was a woman on site in a vehicle who was screaming in her car and ramming the car into a garage door trying to get it open, actively backing it up and ramming the door repeatedly. She also advised that the woman had been trying to break into the building via a man door prior to getting into her vehicle. Officers responded and contacted the woman, who said she was detailing her grandfather’s boat and had been locked behind the gate at the location. Officers determined via video footage that she had in fact rammed the garage door with her car, and when confronted with this information, the woman said she had not been truthful and admitted to ramming the door to retrieve her phone, which she said she had forgotten inside when spending time there with an employee of the business. Officers placed the woman under arrest for first-degree malicious mischief and second-degree burglary before transporting her to jail.

Saturday, June 28, 2025

An officer on patrol noticed a vehicle cross Commercial Avenue from east to west on 17th Street with a blanket covering its license plate. The officer initiated a traffic stop and paced the vehicle at 35 miles per hour in a 25 miles-per-hour zone. The officer requested the man’s driver’s license, registration, and insurance. He said he did not have a license and said he was traveling, not driving, and provided his name and date of birth when the officer requested the information. Officers found that he had warrants out of multiple courts and placed him under arrest. Officers read him his Miranda Rights and asked if he understood them, to which he replied that he “overstands them” and that he does not “stand under them” and that he “interstands if you prefer.” Officers completed book-and-release paperwork for the warrants and released the man from custody.

Sunday, June 29, 2025

The reporting party heard three to four people yelling with tires screeching in the 4700 block of Yorkshire Drive. Officers contacted a truck driven by two minors, who admitted to pounding on a trailer. The officer advised them to stop doing dumb things in the middle of the night lest they be charged with a crime.

It was reported that a man was yelling profanities at protesters. Dispatch advised that the male left on foot and that no crimes had been reported. A few moments later, a different reporting party called in and advised that they were following the man and they were not going to let him get away from law enforcement, even though the subject was no longer disorderly. The reporting party was told to stop following the subject immediately, which they complied with. Officers contacted the man, who advised that he had a disagreement about politics, but concluded that he had just walked away. He did not report a crime.

Officers responded to a traffic enforcement call in which the reporting party advised that a truck was aggressively driving, swerving and speeding in the 1600 block of Commercial Avenue. Officers were able to locate the truck and pull it over. Officers ultimately booked the man for DUI, as his provided breath sample indicated that his blood alcohol was over .342, with the legal limit being .08 to drive.

Monday, June 30, 2025

The reporting party advised that an 18-wheeler was stuck at the Cap Sante lookout preventing cars from leaving. Officers assisted the semi with turning around and navigating down the hill.

A 43-year-old Anacortes woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting an employee of a business in the 7600 block of Highway 20. The victim said the woman entered the establishment and was told to leave, as outside alcohol was not allowed. The woman argued with the decision, walked out, and then returned and reportedly attacked the employee. Other employees intervened and the suspect left. The victim was able to get a license plate and provided a physical description of the suspect. The woman was found intoxicated in the vehicle passenger seat at her home. Officers confirmed her identity via security footage. She was cited and released.

The reporting party advised that her husband was on a motorcycle ride and had not returned home. An officer contacted the reporting party by phone and learned she heard from her husband, who said he was too intoxicated to ride home.

Tuesday, July 1, 2025

An officer was dispatched to contact a woman about a dog she found at Washington Park. She said she located the Yorkie on the trails at Washington Park the night prior. The responding officer took custody of the dog and had the city pound scan the microchip. The officer called the microchip company and learned the owner lived in Mount Vernon. The officer contacted the man, who was elated to learn that the APD had his dog. He responded to the APD and retrieved the dog.

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

An Anacortes man called to report a vehicle prowl that had occurred overnight in the 2300 block of Westwood Drive. The man said he woke up to find the trunk of his vehicle open and items missing from within. He said the vehicle had been left unlocked, as it had failed to lock itself like it normally does. Gum, dog poop bags, new hub caps, and a tent were missing. The officer checked the area for cameras and documented the vehicle prowl.