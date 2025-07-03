Anacortes Police investigating motorcyclist’s death

Anacortes Police Jul. 3 2025 1 minute read

Motorist under investigation for vehicular manslaughter

The Anacortes Police Department is investigating the death of a 48-year-old Anacortes man that occurred on Wednesday night, July 2.

At about 10:17 p.m., APD officers responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 1700 block of Q Avenue. It was reported that there was a motorcycle down in a parking lot and a rider in the roadway unconscious but breathing.

Anacortes Fire Department medics also responded and rendered aid but determined soon after that the man had died. Officers determined that another vehicle was involved and later contacted a 49-year-old Anacortes man and placed him under arrest under investigation of vehicular manslaughter.

This is an open and active investigation; anyone with information should contact the APD at 360-293-4684.