Police Blotter, June 20 - 16, 2025

Anacortes Police Jun. 30 2025 3 minutes read

Anacortes Police responded to a vehicle collision on Commercial Ave, a vagrancy complaint, and a child who complained that parents took their AirPods away.

Friday, June 20, 2025

There was a report of a motor vehicle accident between a scooter and an e-bike. The reporting party told the responding officer that her 11-year-old son had been hit by a bike while riding a scooter in the 3700 block of Commercial Avenue, and the bike did not stop. The reporting party was taking her son to the emergency room. The responding officer spoke to a man who witnessed what had happened, and he said there was no collision and that the juvenile was riding his scooter too fast and lost his balance when he hit the apron of the sidewalk. There were no other people involved.

Officers responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Commercial Avenue and 28th Street. Dispatch noted that it involved two vehicles and that the collision was non-injury and non-blocking, but the vehicles were stuck together. Officers arrived and gathered vehicle documents from the two drivers. One of the drivers advised that he had slowed his vehicle and stopped in the roadway due to a deer crossing. As the other driver gathered his documents, he had trouble finding his paperwork and seemed lethargic to the responding officer. Officers ultimately determined that the man was impaired, and evidentiary breath samples taken at the police department showed the man’s breath alcohol at about double the legal limit for driving. Officers transported the man to jail.

Saturday, June 21, 2025

An Anacortes man reported a woman possible urinating on his building in the 2100 block of Commercial Avenue. When he confronted her, she allegedly threatened him and walked away. Officers checked the area and could not locate her.

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Dispatch advised of a vagrancy complaint in the 1000 block of 8th Street. The reporting party, the property owner, stated that transients were back inside his outbuildings after being trespassed. Officers arrived and located a woman who had been trespassed. Officers cited her for first-degree criminal trespass.

Monday, June 23, 2025

Dispatch advised of a CPR call in the 7600 block of Highway 20. A woman called to report that a man was not breathing and that she had found him with a syringe in his hand. Officers responded and confirmed that he had a pulse and was breathing. Officers located a white crystalline substance in a baggie on the man’s person and later tested it, determining the substance to be methamphetamine. Officers entered it for destruction.

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

A child called to complain that her parents had taken away her AirPods. The call was routed to Mount Vernon, where the child and her parents were located.

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Officers were dispatched to a vehicle prowl complaint in the 6100 block of Parkside Drive. The reporting party said vehicles were left unlocked at her residence and had been prowled, with a debit card, cash, ID and other items taken. The total taken was $420, along with a driver’s license and a debit card. The responding officer documented the theft.

There was a report of numerous syringes, drugs and drug paraphernalia in the area. An officer arrived and located three syringes with needles still attached. An officer responded and placed them in a sharps container.