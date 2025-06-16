Police Blotter, June 6 - 12, 2025

This week’s Anacortes Police Blotter includes reports of a transient's use of church property, a shattered window on a business and a stolen cell phone which turned up in a phone deposit box.

Friday, June 6, 2025

An Anacortes man contacted dispatch regarding the removal of a man from the grounds of the reporting party’s church. The man had a pile of items with him and was refusing to leave. The officer contacted the reporting party and discussed the use of the property by transient individuals, who often urinate, defecate, leave trash and are rude toward others on the property. Officers located the man and banned him. He asked if he could return to the grounds to charge his phone, and the officer said he could not.

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Dispatch advised of a burglary complaint in the 1200 block of 24th Street in which a security guard advised that two interior doors had been kicked sometime in the past few days. The damage totaled to about $1,000. Nothing was missing, and it was suspected that the damage occurred because an employee had attempted to gain entry after the locks were changed without providing new keys to employees. The responding officer documented the damage.

Sunday, June 8, 2025

An Anacortes man called to report a barking dog complaint in the 1400 block of 14th Street. A neighbor called to report that multiple dogs were barking at a specified address. An officer responded and circled the block, eventually hearing three different dogs barking from inside a residence. The officer parked and knocked on the house door. The barking escalated and the dogs began scratching the door and looking out the adjacent window. The officer completed an animal complaint notice and left it tucked into the front door.

Monday, June 9, 2025

An Anacortes woman requested a welfare check on a possible female on her knees with her head up against a wall in front of a business near the intersection of 10th Street and O Avenue. Officers contacted an Anacortes man in the area who had been pepper-sprayed. The man would not identify the person responsible for the pepper-spraying and did not want to pursue the matter further. The responding officer provided a courtesy transport to Island Health.

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a theft complaint that occurred in the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party advised that his dad’s cell phone had been stolen. An officer spoke with the reporting party, who said that a couple of days prior, his dad was shopping and left the business, leaving his phone in his cart. He could not find it when he returned to the store to look for the phone. They could not locate the iPhone using the “Find My” app. The responding officer documented the theft. The following day, the reporting party called dispatch to report that their phone carrier had been able to track to the stolen phone to the Eco ATM, a phone deposit location, in Mount Vernon. Eco ATM customer service was able to remotely open the machine so the phone could be removed. The phone was intact and had no apparent damage. The responding officer called Eco ATM and made a claim with customer service to see if a photo and ID of the person who deposited the phone could be located.

Thursday, June 12, 2025

An APD officer was on routine patrol in the 900 block of 7th Street and noticed a shattered windowpane at a business in that block. The officer notified dispatch and other officers of the window, and they conducted an investigation in the area. Officers contacted a woman and man sleeping in an alcove nearby. The woman said she had heard the window being shattered the previous evening. Officers ultimately determined via video footage that the woman could be charged with malicious mischief for breaking the window. An officer completed a criminal citation for third-degree malicious mischief to be served via summons to the woman.