Police Blotter, May 30 - June 5, 2025

Anacortes Police Jun. 10 2025 2 minutes read

Anacortes Police this week responded to a car prowl theft of personal electronics items, a speeder near the Commercial Ave roundabout and cyclists who had fallen on the Tommy Thompson Trail..

Friday, May 30, 2025

An officer was on routine patrol and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving over the posted speed limit at the intersection of Commercial Avenue and Highway 20. The vehicle was driven by a man with a suspended license. The officer placed the man under arrest and cited him for third-degree driving with a suspended license and impounded his vehicle before releasing him.

Saturday, May 31, 2025

There was a report of a man in a local motel yelling about Nazi Germany. Officers responded and contacted a man who was yelling about Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler, war, and the power company. Officers observed that the man was either experiencing mental health issues or under the influence of drugs, as the officer observed constricted pupils and excessive sweat on the man’s forehead. The man agreed to shut his window and return to his room and said he would try to stop yelling.

Sunday, June 1, 2025

An officer observed several cyclists who had fallen on the Tommy Thompson Trail. One of them had cuts to his knees and hands, and the officer requested Anacortes Fire Department assistance with medical care.

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

An Anacortes woman called to report that her vehicle had been broken into sometime early in the morning. She reported that her MacBook, AirPods Max, iPad and Apple Pencil had bene taken, totaling about $2,200 in stolen items. She said she left her vehicle unlocked overnight when the theft occurred. The responding officer documented the theft.

Thursday, June 5, 2025

Dispatch advised of a removal request in the 900 block of 17th Street. The reporting party, a store manager, requested the trespass of a subject in the store with a history of theft. The manager stated that the man was at the checkout but also that he might have items concealed. An officer contacted the man, who said he paid for the items in his hands and in his bag. The manager requested trespass, as she stated he stole from the store often. The manager later revealed two items that she said the man had taken out of his bag and placed on a shelf when officers entered the store. Officers completed a trespass notice.