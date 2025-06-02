Police Blotter, May 23 - 29, 2025

Anacortes Police Jun. 2 2025

This week, Anacortes Police three times dealt with a woman yelling at kids, a dog running loose and a cybercrime involving a loss of nearly $5,000.

Friday, May 23, 2025

Dispatch advised of a domestic violence complaint in the 1100 block of 27th Street. A Mount Vernon woman reported that a woman was yelling at kids. Officers responded and contacted two people in front of the building. The woman said she was yelling at another woman’s kids because they were being rude. She said she was just disciplining the kids. She said she knew she was being loud and wished people would stop calling the cops on her. The kids’ mother said no threats were made and nothing physical had occurred. The responding officer checked on the kids to make sure they weren’t hurt. The officer confirmed that nothing criminal had occurred and cleared the scene. Officers were later called out to the same location two more times for the same woman yelling. Officers told her that if she kept swearing loudly in public, she would be arrested for disorderly conduct.

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl in the 1200 block of 14th Street. The reporting party advised that about a week and a half ago, he had parked his vehicle unlocked. At some point, the car had been entered, and keys had been taken. No damage was done during the incident, as the car had been unlocked. Some of the keys had recently been returned via a social media post noting that they had been found and turned in at APD. The responding officer checked and did not locate any other matching items.

Monday, May 26, 2025

The woman from Saturday’s domestic violence call and subsequent calls reported that her housing provider had removed a plant she had placed in the lobby after telling her they would remove it. The officer advised that this was a civil matter.

Tuesday, May 27, 2025

There was a report of a man getting out of a vehicle and falling with a half-gallon of vodka next to him. Officers located a man sitting in the grass with an unopened sealed container of vodka next to him. The man declined medical aid and said he had not been driving. No vehicles belonging to him were located in the area. The man was unable to stand without falling. Officers contacted his friend and waited with him until two friends arrived and picked him up.

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

An officer was advised of a disorderly complaint in the 2900 block of Q Avenue. The reporting party advised that at a house behind her location, a dog was running loose, and subjects were yelling at the reporting party to take the dog. She brought the puppy inside the business and believed the dog belonged to the two subjects who had been yelling, and the individuals at the house were refusing to contain it. When she said something about containing the dog, she advised that the people yelled to call the police. The reporting party told dispatch that she had seen one of the two males toss water in the other’s face. Officers responded to the home and contacted the people there. The man explained that his son had brought home a dog without permission and that he wanted to teach his son a lesson in bringing a pet home without permission. The officer determined that nothing related to domestic violence had occurred, but APD took custody of the dog.

Thursday, May 29, 2025

An Anacortes man called to report that he had been told via an alert on his work computer that his computer had been hacked and that he needed to call computer support. The man advised that he called the number provided and was instructed to do some things on his computer, allowing the person on the line to determine that he had compromising content on his computer. The person transferred the reporting party to his “bank” for further instructions, and his “bank” said he needed to keep things secret. The man withdrew $4,500 in cash from his bank in Mount Vernon and purchased gift cards, providing the numbers on the cards to the person on the phone. The responding officer advised that this was a scam and that the man needed to contact his banks, credit cards companies and credit bureaus, and the officer suggested having his computer cleaned professionally and to report the case to IC3.gov so the FBI can be made aware of it.