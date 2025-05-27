Police Blotter, May 16 - 22, 2025

May. 27 2025

Anacortes Police this week charged a man with firing a weapon and responded to a barbecue fire that expanded to the attic of a house.

Friday, May 16, 2025

An Anacortes woman found a dog wandering in the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue. An officer responded and attempted to get the dog into his patrol vehicle, but during this process the dog’s owner arrived and claimed the dog.

An officer was dispatched to a reported fraud in the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party advised that a counterfeit $20 bill had been used to make a purchase at her store. An officer responded and collected the bill, observing that there was no watermark or security thread located on it. The officer logged the fraud and entered the bill as evidence.

Saturday, May 17, 2025

An Anacortes man called 911 to report that a man was outside screaming and throwing rocks across the street at his home. Officers responded and checked the area, not locating the man. They contacted the reporting party and his wife, who advised that they had been in their home watching a movie when they heard multiple thuds against the outside of their house. They ran outside to check the source of the noise and saw the man pacing along the roadway throwing rocks at the home. They returned inside the home and turned off all the lights. The man reportedly yelled that he was going to kill the reporting party. The reporting party said he believes the man could have intent to carry out the threats made. Officers located the man a couple of days later in town and booked him into jail for a charge of felony harassment – threats to kill.

Monday, May 19, 2025

There was a report of a truck “screeching” through a parking lot in the 4000 block of Saint Mary’s Drive. An officer responded and observed a truck leaving the property. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted a 20-year-old Anacortes man, who said he was testing his truck and did some burnouts. The officer counseled the man on safe driving responsibilities and to refrain from doing burnouts.

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Dispatch received a report of a barbecue that exploded and caught a nearby residence on fire in the 2200 block of 37thCourt. An officer responded and observed light smoke rising from the roof. A neighbor advised that it was not confirmed that people were out of the residence. The officer entered the residence and located three people in the backyard, including one with burns on her face. The officer told the person with her to escort her to the front. The officer told the rest of the people to get away from the barbecue and propane tank and checked the rest of the residence. The officer located a man in the garage and escorted him outside. By this time, the fire had spread to the attic. AFD arrived and extinguished the fire and treated the homeowners for their injuries. The officer then flew the APD drone to check for hot spots for AFD.

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl complaint in the 1400 block of 19th Street. The reporting party told the responding officer that she left her vehicle parked overnight and noticed the next morning that her vehicle had been rummaged through. Her backpack was missing, and it contained her iPad. She advised that the vehicle was left unlocked overnight. The responding officer documented the vehicle prowl and provided the woman with a case number for her records.

Thursday, May 22, 2025

Officers were dispatched to a welfare check in which dispatch advised that the line as open and it sounded like “shots went off” upon pickup followed by someone slightly moving around. Callback results were unsuccessful. Officers contacted a man in his room at the address, who advised that he had taken some medication to go to sleep but had not been able to. He also mentioned hearing gunshots outside but said he assumed it was kids playing with a BB gun. Over the course of the investigation, officers eventually discovered a bullet hole in the window of the man’s apartment. The man indicated that he had fired a gun in his residence after hearing the gunshots. The gun was wrapped in a towel under the man’s coffee table. He admitted to having smoked cannabis after drinking alcohol earlier in the evening. Officers charged the man with aiming or discharging firearms, two counts of reckless endangerment, third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. The latter charge is due to the man’s past felony convictions for second-degree murder and criminal attempted forgery.