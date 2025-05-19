Police Blotter, May 9 - 15, 2025

Anacortes Police May. 19 2025

Anacortes Police this week responded to reports of a deer attacking a walker and his dog, a woman unconscious in her parked vehicle anda resident's personal information on the Dark Web.

Friday, May 9, 2025

Dispatch advised of a reported disorderly complaint in the 1900 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party, a staff member at the business, reported that a man with a cane was causing a disturbance. Officers arrived and contacted the reporting party, who advised that the man had become angry when his card had been declined, calling her a vulgar name. A trespass notice was completed and explained to the man, who refused to sign it or take his copy. He then left and indicated that he wanted to make a complaint against the business but provided no further information. As he walked away, he raised his cane and struck the business, causing a small scuff mark to the wooden siding. The officer documented the damage, and the business advised they would call law enforcement back if the man returns.

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Officers responded to a medical call in the 400 block of Commercial Avenue in which a woman was reportedly unconscious but breathing in a vehicle parked in a parking lot with the engine running. The responding officer observed the woman, who was slumped over in the driver’s seat with vomit on the car’s window frame. Anacortes Fire Department personnel responded and roused the woman before evaluating her. The officer performed field sobriety tests and ultimately a breath test at the APD, with the test showing the woman was over the legal limit to operate a vehicle. The officer charged her with physical control and impounded her vehicle before releasing her from custody at her residence.

Monday, May 12, 2025

An officer was monitoring traffic on Highway 20 and observed an SUV with a headlight out. The officer pulled the vehicle over and discovered that the driver had a suspended license in the third degree. The man noted to the officer that he had not yet taken care of a speeding ticket and that he needed to take care of. The officer cited the man for third-degree driving with a suspended license and impounded his vehicle before releasing him from custody.

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

An Anacortes man reported that a doe had charged him and his dog and stepped on his dog. The responding officer explained that the doe probably had a fawn or two hidden in the area and that she was protecting her offspring. He was instructed to walk a different route and avoid the area for a few weeks.

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Dispatch was contacted by a man who reported that he discovered that his personal information had been leaked on the Dark Web. This led to several attempts to open various loans and apartment applications, as well as an apartment rental in Tennessee, which had been consistently paid for about a year. The officer reviewed the man’s call history with the police department and learned of previously reported similar incidents. The responding officer forwarded the case to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department for review.

Thursday, May 15, 2025

An officer observed a vehicle traveling on Q Avenue and learned it had an expired registration. The officer pulled over the vehicle, and the driver provided his expired license and stated he had purchased the vehicle a couple of months ago. The officer placed the man into custody, and the man informed the officer that he had some meth on his person. The officer confiscated drug paraphernalia from the vehicle and cited the man for third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to transfer the vehicle title and knowing possession of a controlled substance.