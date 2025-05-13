Police Blotter, May 2 - May 8, 2025

Anacortes Police May. 13 2025 3 minutes read

Police this week recorded a fraud case, investigated a hit-and-run and spoke to a fired restaurant employee.

Friday, May 2, 2025

The reporting party wanted the police to speak with their 10-year-old son regarding the dangers of running away. The responding officer did so.

The reporting party called regarding her housemate being highly intoxicated and was concerned about alcohol poisoning. The caller also stated that the housemate would likely react violently to first responders. APD officers stood by while AFD medics evaluated the roommate.

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Dispatch advised of a suspicious complaint in the 1000 block of 6th Street. The reporting party reported that she heard a man’s voice in the area and that it was likely to be a vagrant male who was hanging around her vehicle earlier. She said the man had a full shopping cart. Officers checked the area and located a man in the 100 block of 10th Street. Officers spoke to him and he indicated that he was walking around and not hanging around vehicles. Officers provided him with a trespass notice from a previous case, and he signed it and went on his way.

Sunday, May 4, 2025

There was a report of a male subject asleep on the bench in the 7600 block of Highway 20. An officer arrived and contacted the man, who was awake and sitting on the bench. He indicated that he was trying to get a room at a hotel nearby. There was no indication that the man could not take care of himself or that he was under duress.

Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Dispatch advised of a removal complaint in the 900 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party, a restaurant manager, advised that a former employee was harassing the business after he was recently let go. Officers learned while en route that the man said he had just been fired for no reason and that management was being racist toward him. The manager told officers upon their arrival that the man had been fired for harassment of employees and for being intoxicated at work, saying the reasons for his termination were well-documented and justified. Officers banned the man from the business.

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a call regarding a reported fraud. An Anacortes man reported that he had received an email from a bank. He called the number on the email and ended up giving the person on the phone his banking information. He knew it was a mistake and called his bank to inform them of the possibility of fraud. The officer advised the man to contact his financial institutions and to contact IC3.gov to report the fraud. No money had been taken at the time of the report.

Thursday, May 8, 2025

An Anacortes woman reported that she had been traveling west on Highway 20 and entered the traffic circle at Country Corner (aka Sharpes Corner) when a vehicle pulled into the circle in front of her and she struck it. The vehicle then continued to drive away to the east. The woman had not been able to get the vehicle’s license plate. The officer documented the damage for the reporting party.