Police Blotter, April 25 - May 1, 2025

Anacortes Police May. 6 2025 3 minutes read

In this week’s Police Blotter: another cyber scam involving the loss of a gaming laptop. Also, a mother duck and a duckling in a road.

Friday, April 25, 2025

Dispatch advised of a fraud detail in the APD lobby. An Anacortes man reported a scam on Facebook Marketplace. He told the responding officer that he was selling a gaming laptop for $600 and that a person out of Florida was offering $150 above his asking price. They agreed that the reporting party would send the laptop and the buyer would pay after receiving it. After receiving the laptop, the buyer then informed the reporting party that he would not be able to send such a large amount of money via PayPal and offered to upgrade the reporting party’s account to premium if the man sent $600. The reporting party sent $600, and the buyer stopped responding. The officer informed the reporting party that this is a common scam and that his money would likely not be recovered. The officer provided the man with the corresponding case number.

There were multiple reports of 12-foot flames coming from shrubs on fire between houses in the 3900 block of Sterling Place. An officer arrived and found that the fire had already been contained.

Sunday, April 27, 2025

An Anacortes woman reported that she believed someone in her building in the 1200 block of 31st Street stole a package that had been delivered a week prior. She said she is moving out of the building and just wanted the package theft documented, and the responding officer did so.

Monday, April 28, 2025

The reporting party called to advise that a man was refusing to leave the property after being told to do so. Officers responded and the man left, and the man’s brother was on-site and advised that there were no domestic-violence issues involving the man. The officer advised that the reporting party call law enforcement if the man returns and causes any issues.

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Officers responded to a reported theft complaint at a store in the 900 block of 11th Street. The manager advised that a subject had walked out of the store with about 10 bottles of alcohol. Officers responded and collected video of the suspect before distributing images of the suspect to local law enforcement for identification. The losses totaled more than $800; the officer provided a case number for the store’s records.

Thursday, May 1, 2025

There was a report of a mother duck and duckling in the roadway. An officer responded and confirmed that the roadway was now clear of ducks.

An officer was dispatched to a possible domestic-violence incident. A man called to report that his roommate and her boyfriend had been yelling at each other for the past 30 minutes. He did not know if anything physical had occurred but stated that they were known to be assaultive in the past. Officers responded and learned that nothing physical had taken place. The man avoided the officers and went into the bathroom. The woman advised that they had not been fighting but had been playing a video game and yelling. The man claimed they had been play-tickling. Officers observed no signs of bruising or redness indicating any assault had occurred. Officers did take the man into custody for a warrant out of the Department of Corrections and transported him to jail.