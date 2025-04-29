Policee Blotter, April 18 - 24, 2025

Anacortes Police Apr. 29 2025 3 minutes read

Anacortes Police this week investigated a fraud case, a speeder doing 76 miles an hour on Oakes, and graffiti at a public restroom.

Friday, April 18, 2025

An Anacortes woman called to report that her vehicle had been broken into and her phone had been stolen. When an officer called back, he learned that the phone had actually been misplaced and had since been located.

Saturday, April 19, 2025

An officer was on patrol in the 2500 block of Oakes Avenue when an SUV and a sedan traveling eastbound passed at 76 miles per hour in a 30-miles-per-hour zone. The officer conducted a traffic stop on D Avenue in which the SUV stopped and the sedan continued driving. The officer contacted the driver, a 19-year-old out of Mount Vernon, who indicated he was unaware that he had been speeding and that he did not have any association with the sedan. Officers placed the man under arrest for reckless driving. The passenger and driver later confirmed that they were actually traveling together with the sedan toward the Anacortes Ferry Terminal.

Sunday, April 20, 2025

Dispatch was contacted by a local restaurant manager regarding a removal. The reporting party advised that a man was inside the restaurant refusing to leave and yelling at guests for money. An unknown patron gave the man money and asked him to leave, and the man did so. Officers contacted the man, who admitted to having caused a disturbance at the restaurant. He said he was trying to get a hotel and would be heading for the airport in Seattle the next morning. Officers had the man sign a trespass form and provided him with his copy of the notice before providing the restaurant with its copy as well.

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint in the 600 block of R Avenue. The reporting party advised that graffiti had been painted on the walls of the R Avenue bathroom. Photos were provided of the graffiti, and it was documented.

There was a report of a subject laying face-down in the gutter with a scooter nearby in the area of 28th and Q Avenue. An Anacortes man was contacted, who stated that he was just taking a nap in the sun. He had felony warrants including a DUI warrant out of Island County, but dispatch advised that Island County would not accept him into jail on his warrants.

Thursday, April 24, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a fraud complaint in the 1900 block of Commercial Avenue. A man called to advise that a subject had contacted him and attempted to fraudulently use one of their customers’ accounts to order supplies. The man said someone had attempted to order $3,600 worth of plywood and attempted to use an existing account name to charge the order to. The reporting party recognized that it was not the account owner and mentioned this to the caller, who hung up. The subject later called back and again attempted to place an order. The caller requested that the store email a receipt so people could show up and pick up the order the following day. The officer advised that the man should not further correspond with the caller and recommended contacting law enforcement if other calls occur. The officer attempted to contact the phone number used, but it went straight to voicemail.