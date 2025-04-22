Police Blotter, April 11 - 16, 2025

Anacortes Police Apr. 22 2025

In this week’s Police Blotter, officers to what appeared to be a drug overdose, responded to a cyber fraud report and gave a lift to a hitchhiker.

Friday, April 11, 2025

There was a report of a mother in an apartment in the 1000 block of 27th Street yelling at her young child. An officer contacted the mother, who agreed to allow a welfare check on her daughter, who was in good spirits.

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Dispatch advised of an overdose in the 2000 block of 32nd Street. The anonymous reporting party advised that a man had been given two Narcans so far. Officers responded with lights and sirens activated and located the subject in the garage. One officer performed CPR while another administered Narcan. The man was snoring between compressions, and officers alternated performing CPR. The Anacortes Fire Department also responded to the scene and soon advised that the man was breathing and had a pulse. The reporting party explained that the man had been kicked out of his residence in Oak Harbor and was staying with him. The reporting party indicated that he had found drug paraphernalia and a container with black residue. Officers submitted these items for destruction.

Sunday, April 13, 2025

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint in the parking lot in the 700 block of Rotary Park Lane. The reporting party advised that his motorcycle was messed with sometime overnight and that he heard an explosion or backfire around 4 to 5 a.m. that morning, when he believed someone was trying to start the motorcycle. He found the straps on the bike’s cover undone and the cover partially removed. Nothing was missing and there was no noticeable damage. Officers were able to obtain security footage of the suspect and distributed the images to officers to attempt to identify the person.

Monday, April 14, 2025

There was a report of a transient using an outhouse in an alley in the 1300 block of 7th Street. Officers located the outhouse and knocked on it. A transient male emerged and gave his name, stating he was using the outhouse because his stomach hurt. He declined aid and officers departed.

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Dispatch was contacted by an Anacortes woman regarding a fraud in which she received a phishing letter in the mail that involved a fraudulent PayPal transaction. She told dispatch that she sent a $500 Apple gift card. She explained that she received an email from PayPal that appeared legitimate, stating that someone had used her account to purchase a shotgun. She discovered that there weren’t any transactions on her credit accounts and eventually contacted the phone number on the email, believing it to be a fraudulent message. She spoke to people who instructed her to purchase an iTunes gift card to reverse the shotgun purchase. She was also instructed to download a third-party app to provide remote access to her phone. The officer provided information regarding scams of this nature and suggested that she contact the financial institutions she used so she could report a potential breach of her personal information.

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

An Anacortes business called to report a woman on the curb on 24th Street slumping over and passing out. Officers arrived with AFD aid and discovered the woman sitting on the curb and swaying in circles. She had difficulty answering questions and keeping a train of thought. Aid transported her to Island Health for a checkup.

An officer observed an elderly male hitchhiking in the 2800 block of Commercial Avenue. The officer contacted the man, who indicated that he missed his bus and was trying to get to the post office. The officer provided the man with a courtesy transport to the post office.