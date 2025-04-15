Police Blotter, April 4 - 10, 2025

Anacortes Police Apr. 15 2025 4 minutes read

This week, Anacortes Police investigated a daytime theft at a business, arrested a juvenile for felony harassment, and caught a loose dog.

Friday, April 4, 2025

Dispatch was contacted by an Anacortes retailer regarding a theft that occurred at the business. The manager advised that a woman stole a body trimmer from the business and left on foot. Officers responded and canvassed the area for the suspect. The manager explained to the responding officer that the suspect entered the business and selected various items before using the changing room with some clothing items. She left the changing room, and a volunteer noticed that the suspect was not carrying any clothes when she exited. The suspect was carrying a couple of bulging bags and staff suspected that the suspect was concealing items. Further inspection revealed that a body trimmer box was now empty and that the suspect had evidently taken the trimmer. The manager indicated that the business wanted the woman trespassed. The responding officer documented the case.

Saturday, April 5, 2025

There was a two-vehicle non-reportable collision inside a local car wash. The driver of a pickup truck pressed too hard on the accelerator while being directed into the wash tunnel by an employee. The truck ended up hitting a sedan already in the tunnel. There was minor cosmetic damage to both vehicles. Both parties exchanged information and were provided contact information for the car wash.

An Anacortes woman waved an officer down and informed him that a loose dog was following her. The officer caught the dog and transported it to the pound. The dog’s owner later called and was able to pick up the dog from the pound.

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Dispatch advised of a theft complaint in the 1400 block of Q Avenue. The reporting party, a security employee, advised that a man took a rain jacket near some storage lockers and that staff had video of the suspect. Officers contacted the reporting party, who said he had seen the person in the vicinity multiple times. Officers reviewed the footage and recognized the suspect. Later in the shift, officers contacted the man and provided a trespass notice for the property. The man advised that he did not know where the rain jacket was. Officers charged the man via summons for the theft of the jacket.

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a malicious mischief complaint in the 2600 block of Washington Boulevard, where a woman advised that her car and her husband’s truck had their windows shattered. The responding officer called and spoke with the reporting party, who stated that sometime overnight the back window of her car and the rear passenger-side window was shattered on her husband’s car. She said this was strange because the vehicle doors were unlocked. She provided the responding officer with a photo of the damage, and the officer documented the damage.

Wednesday, April 9, 2025

The reporting party advised that a subject wearing dark clothing and a backwards hat had been pacing in front of her driveway. The responding officer contacted the subject matching the description, who advised he was just out for his nightly walk.

Thursday, April 10, 2025

Officers responded to a reported domestic-violence issue between a grandmother and a grandson, who was reportedly being verbal with her and breaking things. She advised that the situation had not yet become physical and added that they were the only two in the house. As officers were en route to the call, dispatch advised that the juvenile had picked up a BB gun and told his grandmother that he would aim it at the police. The juvenile ultimately ran from police after telling officers “Come get me,” taking off through a field. Officers caught up, arrested the juvenile and completed booking paperwork for third-degree malicious mischief and felony harassment.