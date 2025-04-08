Police Blotter, March 28 - April 3, 2025

Anacortes Police investigated an unruly motel guest, loud music and car honks at 2am and then, there’s the report of a beaver blocking the highway in this week’s Police Blotter.

Friday, March 28, 2025

An employee at an Anacortes motel called to report a disorderly subject in the lobby of the motel. The responding officer arrived and located the woman sitting in a chair next to the front desk and recording on her phone. She complied when asked to step outside with the officer and told the officer that she had checked in the previous day at 6 a.m. She later learned that there was an additional charge on her account for the early check-in. When the woman returned to pay for more time in the room, she learned of the additional charge and became agitated. Motel staff requested trespass, and officers completed a trespass notice and provided the woman with it.

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Dispatch advised that woman was reporting that a neighbor, who had since left, was playing loud music from their vehicle in the 1100 block of 27th Court. Officers responded and contacted an intoxicated-looking man standing next to a car that matched the reporting party’s description. The man stated that he was upset with the woman for continually calling the police about his children playing. Officers warned the man against driving if he was intoxicated and against making excessive noise at such a late hour (about 1:30 a.m.). The reporting party called back soon after and reported that the man began honking his horn and that she believed that this was in retaliation for calling the police. The woman stated that the man was walking down the back stairs from his apartment. The officer could hear honking in the background of the call. The responding officer provided a case number so the woman could report the case to apartment management. Officers contacted the man’s apartment and spoke to a woman, who said she had caused the honking by setting off the car’s alarm while retrieving items. She apologized and officers counseled the two against making excessive noise at 2 a.m. Officers provided business cards and a case number.

Sunday, March 30, 2025

There was a report of a wandering beaver blocking Highway 20 Spur near Sharpe’s Corner. Officers checked the area, but the reported beaver was gone upon their arrival.

Monday, March 31, 2025

Dispatch advised of an animal problem/weapon offense in the 1200 block of 6th Street. The reporting party advised that she had heard gunshots and seen flashes before seeing a deer run across the street and die. Officers responded and contacted the woman standing near a deer on the north side of 6th Street. She said she was sitting in her vehicle when she heard two gunshots. Immediately following, she noticed smoke rising from the same direction and a deer running from the yard of a residence across the street, where it subsequently died. Officers examined the deer and found a hole from what appeared to be a projectile. Officers contacted the Washington State Dept. of Fish & Wildlife. An officer with that agency responded, and APD officers transferred the case to the Dept. of Fish & Wildlife.

There was a report of a horse stuck in a water trough on H Avenue. Officers responded and two horses walked up to the fence. A portion of the fence was down, and officers spoke with the owner of the horses about getting the fence repaired.

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Dispatch advised that an Anacortes woman requested a phone call regarding a vehicle prowl at her residence in the 3600 block of Portage Lane. The woman reported that she found her car door open that morning and had been rummaged through. The responding officer provided a case number for the reporting party’s records.

Thursday, April 3, 2025

There were multiple reports of a shoeless female prowler, potentially related to a male in the area, in yards near Skyline potentially wearing various wigs. Officers collected footage of the woman, who reportedly ran off through a gap in the hedges when one homeowner confronted her.