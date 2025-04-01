Police Blotter, March 21 - 27, 2025

Anacortes Police Apr. 1 2025

Anacortes Police this week investigated a report of an attempted cyber fraud, a man jumping around in a roadway, and juveniles shooting off fireworks near H Ave.

Friday, March 21 2025

There was a report of a male jumping into the road and yelling. Officers located the man, who was out of the roadway but still yelling randomly. Officers spoke with the man about not going into the road and leaving other people alone. He agreed to not cause any problems.

Saturday, March 22, 2025

There was a report of a tent set up on the south side of the library. Officers arrived and contacted the individual who was packing and leaving the area. Later in the shift, officers received a second report of the tent still up at the library. Officers contacted the man again and advised him to pack up and move along. The man tore down the tent and left the property.

An officer turned down H Avenue onto 41st Street and observed a pair of subjects on motorcycles shooting off fireworks in the street. As the officer approached, the juveniles disappeared. The officer believed they had headed for a nearby playground area and was able to find them, along with additional aerial fireworks being shot off behind the school. The officer observed two minibikes heading toward his patrol vehicle. The officer contacted two Anacortes 15-year-olds and advised them that fireworks are illegal in Anacortes and that they are not a good idea to light off. The officer confiscated the fireworks and provided a verbal warning to the boys.

Monday, March 24, 2025

An Anacortes man reported hearing the door to his staircase open and close 10 minutes prior. Officers checked the area and found nothing. They contacted the reporting party and conducted a walkthrough of his downstairs hallway per his request and located nothing of interest.

Wednesday, March 26, 2025

APD officers were dispatched to a welfare check at Q Avenue and 17th Street. A subject was reportedly lying face down near a bench with an unknown breathing status. Officers arrived and contacted a man who was facedown. He sprung up and sat on the bench, identifying himself by first name and declining any assistance from law enforcement. He got up and walked away from officers.

Thursday, March 27, 2025

An Anacortes woman reported a fraud to an APD officer in which she received a text message stating she needs to pay her lane tolls to avoid a fine. The officer informed her that this is a common scam going around and an attempt to steal personal information. The woman stated that she had not clicked the link, and the responding officer showed her how to delete the message.