Police Blotter, March 13 - 20, 2025

Anacortes Police Mar. 24 2025 4 minutes read

On this week’s Anacortes Police Blotter, a motorist arrested for drug-related DUI, a hit-and-run, and a trespassing complaint at a dumpster.

Thursday, March 13, 2025

An Anacortes man reported that he had returned home from a two-week vacation and was informed by his neighbor that the neighbor had found the gas door to the reporting party’s SUV open with the gas cap hanging from the door. The neighbor put the gas cap back on and closed the gas door. The reporting party told the officer that he had a full tank of gas when he left and that the tank was now showing empty. The officer documented the fuel theft and provided the reporting party with a case number for his records.

Friday, March 14, 2025

An APD officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue after observing a minivan traveling north with an out driver-side headlight. The officer noticed that the driver’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, and that his pupils were dilated. Upon contact, the driver refused field sobriety tests, and the officer established probable cause for DUI, placing the man under arrest. The man then commented that he now wanted to participate in field sobriety tests. The officer completed a search warrant for the man’s blood, and a blood draw was performed at Island Health before officers transported the man to Skagit County jail. Officers later completed a search warrant for the man’s vehicle and located numerous uncapped syringes in the vehicle loaded with a black tarlike substance appearing to be heroin. Officers also located drug paraphernalia and a container consistent with drug packaging. The responding officer was able to establish probable cause for knowing possession of a controlled substance based on several factors.

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Dispatch advised of a hit-and-run complaint in the 1800 block of 8th Street. The reporting party advised that it occurred overnight to his vehicle. The responding officer contacted the man, who said he had parked his vehicle along the curb in front of his house and found damage on it the following morning. The damage was estimated to cost about $3,000 to fix. The officer provided the man with a case number for his records and insurance purposes and subsequently checked the area for cameras that may have captured the hit-and-run.

Sunday, March 16, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a trespassing complaint in the 1000 block of Q Avenue. A security guard called to report that a previously banned individual was onsite. The man was reported to be near a dumpster and had been trespassed from the property in late January. Officers contacted the man inside the dumpster, who said he was about to leave, indicating he forgot he had been trespassed. Officers placed him under arrest and completed a citation for second-degree criminal trespass. The officer placed the items removed from the dumpster back in.

Monday, March 17, 2025

An officer unlocked a vehicle for the reporting party and the registered owner of the vehicle, whose grandchild was locked inside in the 1100 block of 24th Street.

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

There was a report of dogs inside a home breaking out a window in the 1400 block of M Avenue. An officer contacted the homeowner and informed him of the damage. The man said there were no windows broken, and the responding officer directed him to the room, where he noticed the shattered window.

Thursday, March 20, 2025

Officers were dispatched to a theft at a store in the 900 block of 17th Street. The reporting party advised that a woman stole a bag of items and was loading them into her vehicle. Officers arrived and contacted the woman and detained her. She said she had receipts for items she had picked up at the prescription counter but not the other items in her possession. The store manager reported that she observed the woman placing items into a reusable bag and walking past all checkout clerks without paying. Officers received an itemized receipt showing the stolen merchandise totaling about $135. Officers placed the woman under arrest and cited her for third-degree theft and banned her from the store.