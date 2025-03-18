Police Blotter, March 7 - 12, 2025

Anacortes Police Mar. 18 2025 4 minutes read

Anacortes Police this past week dealt with cases involving cyber fraud, an overdose at a restaurant and theft.

Friday, March 7, 2025

An Oak Harbor woman called regarding her juvenile daughter leaving the home and not wanting to go to school. Officer spoke to the daughter, who agreed to go to school.

Dispatch advised of a fraud report in the 900 block of 4th Street. An officer contacted the reporting party, who advised that he had received a call from a person claiming to be associated with a major bank. The caller claimed that the reporting party had been flagged for sending money to Mexico and Colombia and that the U.S. Marshals had a warrant for his arrest. He was then transferred to an alleged representative of the Social Security Department, who requested to know the name and phone number of his local law enforcement department, which he provided. The reporting party then received a call from a number appearing to be that of the APD and spoke with a man who claimed to be an APD captain. The caller instructed the man to withdraw all the money from his financial institution and await further instructions on how to deposit those funds via ATM. The reporting party grew suspicious after withdrawing the funds. He did not lose any money and told the caller that he would be reporting the situation to the APD accompanied by his lawyer. The call was abruptly disconnected. The man reiterated to the responding officer that he had not lost any money, and the officer recommended contacting the three major credit bureaus to place an identify lock on his accounts as a cautionary measure.

Saturday, March 8, 2025

The reporting party advised that he had an aggressive dog trapped in the cab of his pickup. The reporting party was looking for assistance getting the dog into a crate, as it had recently become aggressive for unknown reasons. Officers assisted the man with a catch pole.

Sunday, March 9, 2025

Someone lit off a large amount of fireworks in the intersection of 34th Street and Q Avenue. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate anyone. Officers disposed of the debris and were able to view footage of the fireworks from a neighbor. They appeared to be associated to a white four-door sedan, but no other identifying information was discernible.

Monday, March 10, 2025

Dispatch advised of an overdose complaint at an Anacortes restaurant. The reporting party advised that there was a male subject passed out, possibly from an overdose, in the bathroom of the business. The reporting party also advised that the man had been seen smoking a substance outside the business before entering the building. AFD aid personnel arrived as the responding officer did and found the man conscious and breathing but sitting on a toilet with aluminum foil and a lighter on the ground at his feet, with suspected burnt fentanyl residue on the foil. Officers tried speaking with the man, who made nonsensical statements and told officers to stop harassing him. He was uncooperative with aid personnel as they tried to provide him with aid. The restaurant declined to trespass the man and said they wanted him to get help. Officers eventually discovered merchandise the man had taken into the bathroom with him, and staff then pursued trespass from the business. An officer explained the trespass to the man, who signed it, and officers escorted him off the property and disposed of the drug paraphernalia they had discovered with the man.

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

An Anacortes man called to report a boat equipment theft in the 9000 block of Molly Lane. The man keeps his boat inside a fenced compound and said fishing poles were taken from his boat. The man said he noticed a crack in the window in the boat door. The responding officer documented the damage via a digital photograph. The responding officer noticed a hole that had been cut in the fence on the property and documented that damage as well. The officer provided a case number for the reporting party’s records and left a message with the property manager of the site.