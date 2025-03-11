Police Blotter, February 28 - March 5, 2025

Anacortes Police responded to reports of auto prowls and arrested a man who admitted he was high with cocaine on his person.

Friday, February 28, 2025

Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl report in the 3800 block of Sterling Place. The reporting party advised that the prowl was related to her vehicle. She told the responding officer that she had received an alert on her phone via her Ring camera. The reporting party had video of a man trying to open her car door but finding it locked. He then opened the passenger door, moved some stuff around and left. The reporting party indicated that nothing had been taken, but the front passenger door had been left open. The reporting party provided the video to the responding officer and just wanted APD made aware of the incident and to have it documented.

Saturday, March 1, 2025

Officers were dispatched to a report of a fight in progress in the 1500 block of Commercial Avenue. The reporting party stated that there was a physical fight near a store and that a woman was going crazy, threatening to shoot someone and punching a tall, thin male with long hair. Officers responded and contacted several people on 15th Street. A female said she was hit in the face by a male. The female and male provided differing accounts of what happened, and the female said she did not wish to pursue charges.

Sunday, March 2, 2025

A La Conner man reported that he had parked in the 900 block of 11th Street to repair a broken window from a recent burglary. When the man returned to the car to access his tools to fix the window, he found someone had stolen his cordless drill. The man said the estimated value of the tools was about $150. The responding officer documented the damage.

Monday, March 3, 2025

Dispatch advised of a drug problem in the 1300 block of 16th Street. The reporting party advised that a man was passed out in his vehicle. Officers responded and were approached by the reporting party near the vehicle. The reporting party advised that the man had just gone in the house. Before officers departed, the man left the house with a woman, entered the vehicle and drove away. One of the officers noticed the vehicle driving with its lights off a short time later. The officer conducted a traffic stop and ultimately arrested the man for DUI. Prior to searching the man, he advised that he had fentanyl in his pocket, but he did not know which pocket it was in, as he was “high right now.” The woman in the vehicle departed on foot during the interaction. Officers obtained a warrant for the man’s blood and conducted a blood draw at Island Health. Officers discovered cocaine on his person, along with foil with burn marks in the vehicle.

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Dispatch advised of a vehicle prowl in the 2400 block of Piper Place. The reporting party advised that the prowl had occurred in the past three days. He said he had purchased the vehicle at an auction, sight unseen. The vehicle is inoperable and parked in his driveway, where it has been for several months. He was not able to identify any stolen items, but noted he discovered spare parts in the driver-side floorboard area, which he had no previous recollection of being there. He advised the vehicle was locked and that the glovebox had not been rummaged through. The suspicion seemed to be unfounded, but the responding officer documented his observations and instructed the man to call if he uncovers that a crime occurred.