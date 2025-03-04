Police Blotter, February 21 - 27, 2025

Anacortes Police Mar. 4 2025

A theft at a local thrift store, an arrest for violation of a no-contact order, and a disruptive man at city hall, are in this week’s Anacortes Police Blotter.

Friday, February 21, 2025

A worker at a local thrift shop called to report that an unknown woman came into the shop earlier that day and took a piece of a clarinet without paying for it. The man said they wanted the woman banned from the store. The worker was told to call the police if the woman returns to the store. The man provided a photo of the subject, and the officer provided a case number for the reporting party’s records.

An officer was dispatched to a threat complaint in the 1100 block of 28th Court in which a woman called to report that her downstairs neighbor had been yelling threats at her. Officers contacted her and learned of a feud that had reportedly been going on for about nine years. The man had been smoking downstairs in violation of the lease agreement for the complex, and had called the woman names and said he would kill her, according to the reporting party. The man denied threatening to kill the woman when asked by officers. Officers ended up charging him with felony harassment.

Sunday, February 23, 2025

The reporting party was unhappy with his 14-year-old grandson using the computer. No crime was alleged, and both parties were counseled by the responding officers.

Monday, February 24, 2025

An Anacortes man reported a vehicle prowl that had occurred overnight in the 2600 block of Fir Crest Boulevard. When he returned to his car early in the morning, he found the rear driver-side door ajar. He found some items missing, including some tools, a backpack, a first-aid kit and a steel plate. The man said he is pretty good about locking his car and was unsure of how the suspects gained access to his vehicle. The man stated he would check with his neighbors’ regarding doorbell camera footage.

Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Officers were dispatched to a domestic violence report in the 1800 block of 27th Street. The reporting party advised that her sister was at her residence trying to collect her belongings and was now being defiant about leaving. There was a domestic-violence no-contact order between the sisters. Officers ended finding probable cause for the violation of a domestic-violence no-contact order and arrested the sister before transporting her to jail.

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a local store where a man had reportedly shoplifted the previous day and was shoplifting again. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the man. The store was willing to pursue charges if the man could be located.

Thursday, February 27, 2025

Dispatch advised of a trespassing complaint at Anacortes City Hall. A man was reportedly in the break room taking a bath in the kitchen sink. Officers contacted the man, who was reportedly being disruptive and was escorted out. On his way out, the man decided to stop in the break room to clean himself in the sink. Officers discovered that his previous trespass was expired, so officers trespassed him again from city hall.