Police Blotter, February 14 - 19, 2025

Anacortes Police Feb. 25 2025 3 minutes read

This week’s Anacortes Police Blotter, is a bit lighter than usual, but includes action on store thefts and a DUI arrest.

Friday, February 14, 2025

Officers were dispatched to a removal complaint in the 1900 block of 24th Street. A Sedro-Woolley woman called and stated that a person who had been previously evicted from the location had continued to return to the location and getting into the residence somehow. Officers contacted the Anacortes man, who said he was trying to “move stuff.” Officers discovered that the man had not been formally evicted from the location. Officers ended up banning the man from the location and ensuring that he did not drive away, as he was visibly intoxicated at the time.

Saturday, February 15, 2025

An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of 12th Street and contacted a woman who was driving her car with no lights illuminated after 11 p.m. The Anacortes woman commented about her taillights being out and said her vehicle was old. The woman continued to repeat herself, and the officer could smell an odor of intoxicants. The officer performed standard field sobriety tests and established probable cause for her arrest for DUI. She was placed under arrest, the officer completed a search warrant for her blood and released her to a sober driver.

Monday, February 17, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a trespass request at an Anacortes store. The reporting party requested that a frequent shoplifter be banned. Officers arrived and learned that an unidentified shoplifter had been stealing from the store for years and that they had identified him and caught him in the act this time. Security video showed the man taking alcohol off a shelf and putting it in his cart. The cart was then found empty, and the man had left without paying for anything. Officers trespassed the man from the store when he returned soon after.

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

An Anacortes man reported stolen gasoline in the 1200 block of 33rd Street. The reporting party said his van had been parked at his residence and that sometime over the past couple of days, someone had siphoned about 24 gallons of gas from the vehicle. He advised that the van had been full of about $90 worth of gas, as the vehicle was now showing a “low fuel” light. The officer documented the theft, and the reporting party advised that he would be investing in a locking gas cap.