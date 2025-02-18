Police Blotter, February 7 - 13, 2025

This week, Anacortes Police investigated burglary and vehicle prowl cases.

Friday, February 7, 2025

Dispatch advised of a removal complaint at Island Health. The reporting party advised that a man was displaying aggressive behavior. The man did not make any threats, but the reporting party stated that he did slam his hand onto a tray. The reporting party requested trespass, and the responding officer completed the trespass notice and had the man sign it.

Saturday, February 8, 2025

Dispatch advised of a malicious mischief complaint in which a man reported that sometime overnight someone had attempted to break into a local marina, breaking the security access panel in the process. The unknown suspect did not manage to gain access to the docks. Video footage showed a male subject on the property running around and hiding before attempting access to the locked and secure dock. The suspect messes with the access panel, urinates off the north side of the dock and then returns to the panel before ripping it off the electrical box before taking off running and exiting the property. The reporting party provided the footage, which the responding officer sent out to patrol staff for possible identification. The reporting party wishes to pursue charges if the suspect can be identified.

Monday, February 10, 2025

Officers noticed a truck parked in the road with its lights off at the intersection of 31st Street and Q Avenue. Officers approached the truck and found a man standing on the passenger side of the vehicle with a female. The woman said she did not want to talk to the officers. The man said they had gotten in a little argument and that she dropped her purse. He advised that nothing became physical and that no threats were made and nothing was broken. The argument was determined to be verbal only; the officers provided domestic-violence resources to the two.

Tuesday, February 11, 2025

The anonymous reporting party asked if he could get rid of his wife’s cats because they were urinating all over their house. The responding officer advised of the relevant animal laws that could apply and suggested speaking to a lawyer about the civil and legal aspects of the issue.

Wednesday, February 12, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a burglary complaint in the 8300 block of Summit Park Road. The reporting party said someone had cut the fence to the facility at the address. An officer arrived and learned that someone had cut the chain-link fence on the property and that it was not cut when an employee checked it the previous week. An employee checked the grounds and found a window missing. The responding officers documented the damage.

Thursday, February 13, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a vehicle prowl complaint in the 3900 block of West 12th Street. A woman reported that a speaker and amp were stolen from her vehicle. She said someone had accessed the trunk and stolen the items. She said she would like to pursue charges if a suspect could be identified. The total value of the items stolen was about $420. The responding officer documented the theft.