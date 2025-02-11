Police Blotter, January 31 - February 5, 2025

This week’s calls to Anacortes Police included a three-car collision on an icy parking lot.

Friday, January 31, 2025

Dispatch advised of a theft complaint in the 800 block of 4th Street. The reporting party advised that gas had been taken from her gas tank sometime in the past eight hours. The officers contacted the reporting party, who said she parked her car that morning across from her office and discovered her car’s gas door open and the fuel missing. The responding officer provided a case number for the reporting party’s records.

Sunday, February 2, 2025

An Anacortes woman reported that her upstairs neighbors were “horsing around” and causing her pictures to fall off the wall. An officer called the woman, who said her neighbors were now quiet and wanted the incident documented so she could provide a case number to the property manager.

Monday, February 3, 2025

A local restaurant manager called to request the removal and trespass of a male subject who was bothering customers. The manager advised that the man had been pestering customers to buy him coffee. He had left once but then came back after being told to leave. Officers located the man and identified him before trespassing him from the property. A Mount Vernon Municipal Court warrant was located and confirmed for the man’s arrest, so officers placed him under arrest and transported him to jail.

Tuesday, February 4, 2025

An officer was advised of a motor vehicle collision at Island Health. The reporting party advised that he had been driving a delivery box truck and was trying to make a tight turn in the parking lot. The truck started to slide on a patch of ice and slowly slid into a parked car. The parked car was pushed across the ice where it made contact with a third vehicle. All parties exchanged information and the officer collected the information for documentation.

Wednesday, February 5, 2025

An officer was dispatched to a suspicious complaint near Erie Avenue and Oakes Avenue. An Anacortes woman called to report that a man was yelling at her son and threw a snowball at her son’s girlfriend. Another reporting party called to report that the same man was yelling slurs at other neighbors. Officers responded and spoke with the reporting parties prior to arriving at the location of the call. One reporting party advised that he did not hear the man make any threats nor did he see the man commit any crimes. The reporting party just wanted the incident documented.