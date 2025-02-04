Police Blotter, January 24 - 30, 2025

Anacortes Now Feb. 4 2025 3 minutes read

Anacortes Police responded to several calls, including one describing juvenile hoodlums who ended up being not as described.

Friday, January 24, 2025

An Anacortes man reported that he had seen some “juvenile hoodlums” crawl through the inspection door of a building south of his location in the 1100 block of 3rd Street. Officers arrived and located the crawl space. They contacted a plumbing company working on the building.

Sunday, January 26, 2025

Dispatch advised of a removal complaint in the 1000 block of Q Avenue. The reporting party stated that a subject was currently located in the dumpster nearby. The man had been given an hour to leave and had not done so after the time passed. Officers arrived and contacted the man inside the dumpster going through its contents. The man advised that he had a knife on him, which the officer removed for the duration of the contact. The man expressed frustration with the reporting party’s requested trespass because his main source of income was retrieving items from dumpsters. The man was served the trespass notice, which he signed.

Monday, January 27, 2025

The reporting party advised that a woman had a litter of eight kittens and the reporting party wanted the officer to offer resources to the woman. The reporting party was upset that the cats get onto her lawn and frequently defecate. The woman with the cats confirmed that she no longer had any kittens, and she was provided with resources for low-cost spay/neuter services for her adult cats.

Tuesday, January 28, 2025

A business called regarding having someone trespassed. The manager said the subject was no longer on site, but about 10 minutes later, she returned to the store and officers responded. They contacted her in the store, and management advised that they wanted her trespassed due to her behavior and treatment of employees. She was provided with a copy of the trespass notice and was explained the consequences of returning to the store. She left.

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The reporting party advised of a damaged trail camera, telling the officer that a camera monitoring a wetland had been vandalized. He said that the antenna and housing had been smashed. The camera was valued at about $150, and there had not been any vandalism in the area recently. The officer provided a case number and documented the damage.

Thursday, January 30, 2025

An officer observed a car with a defective taillight on Highway 20 Spur. While officer conducted a traffic stop and learned that the driver’s license was suspended in the second degree out of Washington. The responding officer placed him under arrest and cited him for second-degree driving with a suspended license.